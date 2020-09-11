Bohemians donate 35 laptops to Direct Provision centres from sales of away jersey

Direct Provision residents Sharron Moyr (left) and Jackie Sibanda (right) with Bohs' Danny Grant at Dalymount Park.

Direct Provision residents Sharron Moyr (left) and Jackie Sibanda (right) with Bohs' Danny Grant at Dalymount Park.

BOEHMIANS HAVE DONTATED 35 laptops to Direct Provision centres, bought from the sales of their “Refugees Welcome” away shirt.

Bohs partnered with Amnesty International and Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) to produce a special white away shirt bearing the above message in place of a traditional sponsor, with 10% of the profits going to support residents in Direct Provision centres. This was buttressed by a week in June when 100% of the profits on the sale of the jersey went to MASI.

This raised €10,000, and the club this week donated 35 laptops to aid residents’ education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MASI coordinator Lucky Khambule said: “We at the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland are delighted to be part of this project with Bohs. The restrictions with Covid-19 meant that a lot of people in Direct Provision were left with nothing to do and could not continue with their studies.

“The introduction of laptops will go a long way to support virtual learning for students in Direct Provision. Education is our priority for international protection applicants, and we thank Bohemians supporters and all who purchased this jersey for their support.”

The donation coincided with the award of the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month award for August to Bohemians’ Danny Grant.