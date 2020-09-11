This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

Bohemians donate 35 laptops to Direct Provision centres from sales of away jersey

Sales of the club’s “Refugees Welcome” shirt raised €10,000 in June.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 11 Sep 2020, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 956 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5202107
Direct Provision residents Sharron Moyr (left) and Jackie Sibanda (right) with Bohs' Danny Grant at Dalymount Park.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE
Direct Provision residents Sharron Moyr (left) and Jackie Sibanda (right) with Bohs' Danny Grant at Dalymount Park.
Direct Provision residents Sharron Moyr (left) and Jackie Sibanda (right) with Bohs' Danny Grant at Dalymount Park.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

BOEHMIANS HAVE DONTATED 35 laptops to Direct Provision centres, bought from the sales of their “Refugees Welcome” away shirt. 

Bohs partnered with Amnesty International and Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) to produce a special white away shirt bearing the above message in place of a traditional sponsor, with 10% of the profits going to support residents in Direct Provision centres. This was buttressed by a week in June when 100% of the profits on the sale of the jersey went to MASI. 

This raised €10,000, and the club this week donated 35 laptops to aid residents’ education during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

MASI coordinator Lucky Khambule said: “We at the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland are delighted to be part of this project with Bohs.  The restrictions with Covid-19 meant that a lot of people in Direct Provision were left with nothing to do and could not continue with their studies. 

“The introduction of laptops will go a long way to support virtual learning for students in Direct Provision. Education is our priority for international protection applicants, and we thank Bohemians supporters and all who purchased this jersey for their support.”

The donation coincided with the award of the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month award for August to Bohemians’ Danny Grant. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie