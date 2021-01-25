Former Bohemians striker signs for Scottish club Ayr United

STRIKER ANDRE WRIGHT has signed for Scottish Championship side Ayr United until the end of the season after featuring for Bohemians last year.

Wright earned a place in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2020 after his displays for Keith Long’s Bohemians side. He joined the club in July 2019 and scored 16 goals before leaving at the end of last year.

After training earlier this month with Kilmarnock, a deal did not materialise for the 24-year-old.

Wright has now signed for Ayr United, who are currently sixth in the table in the Championship in Scotland. He started his career with local side West Brom and gained first team experience during his time with the Baggies on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, Torquay United and Coventry City.

If he gets internationl clearance, Wright will go straight into the squad for his new club’s trip to take on Dundee tomorrow night.

“We are delighted to get this deal done and we have been working hard to add some presence up front,” said manager Mark Kerr.

“Andre has a good pedigree and was highly thought of when coming through at West Brom. He comes to us hungry and at the right age and will hopefully make a big impact to the way we play.

“Now I feel that we have some really good options in the forward area of the pitch.”

