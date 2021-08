Bohemians players Aoife Robinson and Sophie Watters. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE BEEN handed a 3-0 victory over Athlone Town after their failure to fulfil last week’s Women’s National League fixture.

Athlone didn’t travel for the game at Dalymount Park on 7 August due a Covid-19 issue at the club.

As a result, Bohs pick up three points to move up to sixth in the WNL table. Athlone, meanwhile, are bottom on eight points.