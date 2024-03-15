Managerless Bohs get the bounce with rare victory over Derry

Bohemians 2

Derry City 1

DERRY MANAGER RUAIDHRI Higgins had cautioned about the bounce a changing of the managerial guard can bring, but his side’s plans of dealing with that didn’t transpire as his Derry City’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

With Derek Pender and Trevor Croly in temporary charge following Declan Devine’s departure last weekend, goals from Dayle Rooney and James Akintunde proved decisive to lift the managerless Gypsies for what was only their second win over Derry in the sides’ last 16 meetings in Phibsborough.

With the passing range of skipper Jordan Flores restored to their midfield, Bohemians started encouragingly, pinning Derry in their own half early on with Dylan Connolly influential in those early phases.

Controlling Cian Byrne’s long ball out of defence, the winger whipped over a superb cross on 14 minutes only for Polish striker Filip Piszczek to completely miscue his header.

Despite their positive start, it was Bohs’ keeper Kacper Chorazka who was first to see action, batting away a low drive from Adam O’Reilly at his right-hand post.

That signalled a bout of Derry pressure with Bohemians surviving a defensive misunderstanding, thanks to another save by Chorazka.

Byrne and Jevon Mills, making his debut, collided in coming to clear a ball over the top. And though the loose ball dropped for Dan Kelly, the Derry winger’s flick hadn’t enough purchase to beat the alert Chorazka.

Derry weren’t so fortunate as they were duly punished for a defensive mistake of their own in falling behind on the half hour.

Sam Todd’s attempted back pass fell way short allowing Rooney a clear run on goal to finish with aplomb off his trusted left foot for a fine first goal for the club.

It might have got better but for Bohemians being incensed at not winning a penalty three minutes later.

The pace of Connolly saw him skip past the lethargic Todd onto Michael Lilander’s long ball before appearing to be tripped by goalkeeper Brian Maher.

As the expectant home crowd roared for a spot kick, referee Rob Hennessy didn’t agree, brandishing a yellow card for simulation to the indignant Bohs winger.

If that was contentious, there was no such doubt about a brilliant save from Maher three minutes into the second half to keep the score at 1-0.

Connolly was again the instigator on the right flank, outpacing Todd to cross for Piszczek whose downward header was destined for the bottom corner before Maher somehow kept it out with an outstanding save.

Not to be outdone, Chorazka showed his worth to Bohemians eight minutes later, positioning himself well to save with his feet from Kelly before Bohemians doubled their lead on 77 minutes.

Adam McDonnell flicked on Rooney’s corner at the near post for substitute Akintunde to force the ball home.

Ronan Boyce brought Derry hope within two minutes, rifling low to the net after Lilander’s clearance ran into his path.

But despite Derry’s late onslaught, Bohemians held firm for a morale boosting victory.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Lilander, Byrne (Keita, 25), Mills, Kirk; McDonnell, Flores (J. McManus, 72); Connolly, Clarke (Grant, 88), Rooney (B. McManus, 88); Piszczek (Akintunde, 51).

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Todd (Coll, 56), McJannet; Kelly (Patton, 75), O’Reilly, McEneff (P. McEleney, 56), McMullen; Mullen (Patching, 75), Hoban.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 4,256