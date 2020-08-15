Grant's winner sees Bohs move to within three points at the top

A Finn Harps fan watches the action in Ballybofey from his window.

Finn Harps 0-1 Bohemians

BOHEMIANS CLOSED TO within three points at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 1-0 win away to Finn Harps.

Danny Grant scored the game’s only goal in the 24th minute, cutting back inside Kosovar Sadiki before firing past Mark McGinley.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was sent to the stands in the second half as the hosts were denied in their efforts to find an equaliser.

The win sees Bohs close to within three points of leaders Shamrock Rovers — who play their game in hand against St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow — as well as move four points clear of third-placed Dundalk, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Waterford on Friday.

