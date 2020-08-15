This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
Grant's winner sees Bohs move to within three points at the top

Bohs were 1-0 winners in Ballybofey this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 4:04 PM
A Finn Harps fan watches the action in Ballybofey from his window.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Finn Harps 0-1 Bohemians

BOHEMIANS CLOSED TO within three points at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 1-0 win away to Finn Harps.

Danny Grant scored the game’s only goal in the 24th minute, cutting back inside Kosovar Sadiki before firing past Mark McGinley.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was sent to the stands in the second half as the hosts were denied in their efforts to find an equaliser.

The win sees Bohs close to within three points of leaders Shamrock Rovers — who play their game in hand against St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow — as well as move four points clear of third-placed Dundalk, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Waterford on Friday.

The42 Team

