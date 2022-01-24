Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Bohemians release another Bob Marley-themed jersey

The club had to pull a Marley-themed kit from the market in 2018, but now they are releasing it in conjunction with Marley’s family.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 24 Jan 2022, 8:00 AM
11 minutes ago 1,227 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5662911

BOHEMIANS HAVE AGAIN released a jersey bearing the image of Bob Marley – though this time it has been sanctioned by the Marley estate. 

The League of Ireland club caused a publicity storm in 2018 when they released a special away kit featuring an image of Bob Marley embossed on the front, in reference to the fact Marley’s final outdoor concert took place at the club’s home, Dalymount Park, in July 1980. 

bfc-marley-release_promise-omochere-01 Promise Omochere models the kit at Dalymount Park.

The kit was then pulled from the market following an objection raised by a representative agency for the Marley estate. Bohs had licensed Marley’s image from a third-party company, whom the Marley estate said were not authorised to sell the image. 

Three years on, however, Bohs have worked with Marley’s family and Bravado – a merchandise division of Universal – to produce another away kit featuring Marley’s image. 

The kit features an image Marley’s face on the front, along with an embroidered version of the ticket for the gig at Dalymount in 1980, for which Marley reportedly requested the ticket prices be reduced. 

10% of the profits from the shirt will be used to purchase musical instruments and football equipment to provide to people in Asylum Centres across Ireland, which Bohs will do in conjunction with club partners, Movement of Asylum Seekers in
Ireland.

“It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today  following years of work on the idea”, said Bohs’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert. “The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one.

“His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

bfc-marley-release_promise-omochere-03

bfc-marley-release_shirt-collar

bfc-marley-release_shirt-hem-tag

The shirt is available for pre-order now, at www.marley-bohemianfc.com.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie