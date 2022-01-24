Bohemians release another Bob Marley-themed jersey

BOHEMIANS HAVE AGAIN released a jersey bearing the image of Bob Marley – though this time it has been sanctioned by the Marley estate.

The League of Ireland club caused a publicity storm in 2018 when they released a special away kit featuring an image of Bob Marley embossed on the front, in reference to the fact Marley’s final outdoor concert took place at the club’s home, Dalymount Park, in July 1980.

Promise Omochere models the kit at Dalymount Park.

The kit was then pulled from the market following an objection raised by a representative agency for the Marley estate. Bohs had licensed Marley’s image from a third-party company, whom the Marley estate said were not authorised to sell the image.

Three years on, however, Bohs have worked with Marley’s family and Bravado – a merchandise division of Universal – to produce another away kit featuring Marley’s image.

The kit features an image Marley’s face on the front, along with an embroidered version of the ticket for the gig at Dalymount in 1980, for which Marley reportedly requested the ticket prices be reduced.

10% of the profits from the shirt will be used to purchase musical instruments and football equipment to provide to people in Asylum Centres across Ireland, which Bohs will do in conjunction with club partners, Movement of Asylum Seekers in

Ireland.

“It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea”, said Bohs’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert. “The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one.

“His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

The shirt is available for pre-order now, at www.marley-bohemianfc.com.