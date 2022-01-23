Bohemians complete loan signing of Watford striker Ryan Cassidy

Ryan Cassidy pictured last season during his loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

Ryan Cassidy pictured last season during his loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

IRISH YOUNGSTER RYAN Cassidy is returning to his native Dublin for the next stage of his development.

Bohemians have announced the arrival of the 20-year-old striker on loan from Premier League side Watford.

Advertisement

Cassidy, who has featured in the Ireland U21 squad under Jim Crawford, was given a new two-year contract by Watford in the summer of 2020. The Hornets signed him from St Kevin’s Boys at the age of 16.

He has yet to make a first-team debut but did accumulate competitive experience last season while scoring four goals in 17 appearances during a loan spell at League One outfit Accrington Stanley.

Cassidy’s addition is a boost to Bohs manager Keith Long, who looks set to lose last year’s top goalscorer Georgie Kelly ahead of the start of the new season.

Plymouth Argyle are believed to be leading the race to sign Kelly, who netted 21 times for the Gypsies in the Premier Division in 2021.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ross Tierney has already left Bohs for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, while Keith Ward has signed for Dundalk and Rob Cornwall has moved to the US to join Northern Colorado Hailstorm.