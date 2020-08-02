This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 August, 2020
Englishman's early goal helps Bohs close the gap at the top as Cork City left rooted to the bottom

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers II and Drogheda United drew in the First Division – and Hoops starlet Kevin Zefi made his League of Ireland debut at 15.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 7:34 PM
27 minutes ago 699 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5166359

Cork City 0

Bohemians 1

alan-bennett-is-tackled-by-andre-wright Bohemians' Andre Wright gets away from Alan Bennett. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WAS A fourth-minute finish that settled matters as Bohemians beat Cork City 1-0 and left an empty Turner’s Cross with all three points — closing the gap with the top two in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

English striker Andre Wright handed the Dubliners the dream start to their restart as the only two remaining teams to resume their league campaign got up and running this evening.

The win comes as Bohs’ fourth from six matches as they sit third in the table — one point behind Dundalk and six adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers — while City remain rooted to the bottom after recording just one victory.

Four minutes in, Wright all but sealed his side’s win with a well-taken finish from close range. He was quick to react after City keeper Mark McNulty knocked the ball into his path after denying Danny Grant’s impressive effort.

From there, the visitors were comfortable for the remainder of the half as Neale Fenn’s side chased the game. A scrappy start to the second period followed, though Bohs looked more likely to bag a second than City levelling matters.

That said, the hosts did raise their game and were unlucky not to pull one back with Cian Murphy coming closest. But Bohs held on, undoubtedly looking the better team throughout.

Shamrock Rovers II 2

Drogheda United 0

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers II and Drogheda United shared the spoils in their First Division clash at Tallaght Stadium as it finished 2-2. The 10-man Drogs — runners-up last year — battled back to claim a point and move into second place.

The Hoops enjoyed a dream start on home soil when Liam Scales made it 1-0 from a header with just 40 seconds on the clock, while Sean Callan doubled their lead with 23 minutes played.

Things went from bad to worse for Drogheda five minutes later when Mark Hughes was shown a straight red but ultimately, that proved to be the spur the Louth outfit needed.

Three minutes on, with 31 on the clock, Mark Doyle slotted home a cool finish as the fightback began and Brandon Bermingham was the Drogs hero in the 82nd minute.

While the wait goes on for Rovers’ first win in the First Division this season having gathered just two points from their opening four games, fans will be enthused after one introduction in particular today. 

Starlet Kevin Zefi — who has attracted interest from Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven of late — came off the bench to make his League of Ireland debut at just 15.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

