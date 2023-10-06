Bohemians target 2027 for opening of new Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS HAVE URGED the Government to provide necessary funding to ensure the redevelopment of Dalymount Park can be completed in time for the start of the 2027 League of Ireland season.

That is the target date for the opening of the new venue in Phibsborough after completion moved a step closer as a result of Dublin City Council (DCC) formally lodging a planning application for the next stage of the process.

It is expected that a meeting of DCC this coming February will give the go-ahead for the Plan 8 Planning Application, with architects drawing up plans for a 8,304-capacity stadium that will also include various community facilities.

However, construction of the project is dependent on funding being provided by the State.

“We have engaged extensively with DCC since their acquisition of the stadium in 2015 and thank them for their considerable efforts to get us to this point,” Bohemians’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert said.

An artist's impression of the new Dalymount Park.

“We expect the part-8 planning to be granted in early 2024 at the February DCC council meeting. We now call on the government to ensure that the appropriate funding mechanism is in place to enable progression to construction phase.

“As we have seen across capital projects with levels of inflation, any delays to the process can cause significant complications.

“We now have a plan to deliver the right stadium for Bohs, Dublin 7 and the city as a whole, at a cost that is appropriate, and that has public and political support.

“What we need now is the government to ensure the right funding is now forthcoming so that we can have a community stadium to be proud of.”