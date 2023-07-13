Danny Grant rejoins Bohemians after spell at Huddersfield

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED that Danny Grant has rejoined the club.

The 23-year-old left Bohemians in 2020 on the back of two strong seasons at Dalymount Park.

In 2019, Grant helped Bohemians qualify for European football for the first time in seven years while he also won the first of his three Ireland U21 caps.

In 2020 Bohemians finished second in the Premier Division while Grant was named PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year, the Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for August, and was included in the PFA Ireland Team of the Year.

He left to join English Championship side Huddersfield Town, from whom he rejoins, after spending last season on loan with League Two side Harrowgate.

Bohemians manager Declan Devine said: “I am over the moon. I have been in constant contact with Danny for several months, have been over to see him in England, and I was always of the opinion that if he became available that I wanted to bring him back to the club.

“He has the DNA of the club running through him from his past stint here, which was a very successful period for him.

“He is at an age profile too where he really fits into this group. He has experience of playing in the league and of playing in England.

I am delighted he wants to be part of the club again. He adds a dynamic and a quality to what we are trying to grow here.

“I remember trying to set teams up against Danny when he was here before, and it was extremely difficult.

“He is an exciting player, and is someone who brings tremendous excitement. He is also someone who has matured. He has developed physically, he is a much stronger lad. He has worked extremely hard on his physicality.

“He is another piece of the jigsaw. He gives us a real ability to be penetrative in our play. The way we are playing, Danny brings technical quality in abundance.

“A fit and happy Danny Grant certainly makes Bohemian Football Club a whole lot better.”

