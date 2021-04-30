Bohemians undone by second-half double by Derry's McJannet

Bohemians 1

Derry City 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park.

TWO SET PIECES were the difference as Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City side made it two wins in a row thanks to a Cameron McJannet brace, the visitors showing real character after falling behind to an early penalty from Bohemians’ Georgie Kelly.

The home side started much the brighter and looked a real threat from the off. Kelly had a looping header saved from a whipped Tyreke Wilson cross after just five minutes.

And it was Bohs who had the first clear-cut chance from the opening exchanges. Andy Lyons made a terrific run in behind the Derry backline, and having been picked out by a slick through ball by Ali Coote, delivered a tantalizing ball across the face of the goal mouth but skipper Eoin Toal somehow managed to turn behind under the threat of two attackers.

The Bohs pressure finally told, when Keith Ward delivered in a low whipped cross that caused chaos in the Derry area. The razor sharp Ross Tierney reacted quickest to get a toe on the ball only to be fouled by Ciaron Harkin who tried to swipe at a clearance.

Up stepped Kelly, who confidently dispatched the penalty to give his side the lead after just 17 minutes played.

But fresh from their first win of the season and riding the wave of the new manager bounce, the Candystripes responded well to the set-back, refusing to let their heads drop, and could have found themselves level 10 minutes before the break.

The in-form Will Patching, brimming with confidence from his match winning penalty at Sligo Rovers, delivered a quality cross to find the flying James Akintunde but the winger could only see his powerful header come back off the crossbar.

As the sun set behind the Des Kelly stand, it was the visitors who finished the half the stronger, slightly edging the possession as they chased the equaliser. That being said, Bohs looked dangerous on the break and Lyons stung the palms of Nathan Gartside, having been slipped in by Keith Ward down the right hand side as the half drew to a close.

Goalscorer Kelly and Jack Molone exchanged strikes right at the start of the second half as the end to end encounter continued. The home side went close when marauding centre back Rob Cornwall went on a Ronaldinho-esque dribble out from the back, leaving players in his wake but smashed his strike just wide.

But if you don’t press home your advantage in this league, you will be punished and the visitors grabbed a well taken and deserved equaliser just after the hour mark. Having made an outstanding save to deny Marc Walsh and see the ball turned away for a corner, James Talbot could do nothing about a towering McJannett header as he powered home from an excellent Patching delivery.

On a high from the equaliser, Derry could have taken the lead minutes later when Danny Lafferty found himself free at the back post, but from a tight angle could only head straight at Talbot. The clever tactical switch of Akintunde from left wing to centre forward also caused the Gypsies backline a lot of hassle.

The home side tried to step up the intensity in their search for a winner with substitute Dawson Devoy trying to pull the strings from the attacking midfield position, but it was fellow sub Jack Moylan who went closest to scoring, cutting in from the right wing position but hitting his powerful shot straight at Gartside.

Higgins’ side then went on to snatch all three points and it was the same combination again that paid dividends. A beautifully floated free kick from Patching caused confusion at the back, in which the Bohs defenders seemed to leave the ball for Talbot to come out and claim, but stood rooted to his line. In stepped the unmarked McJannet side foot home to grab all three points.

It’s a quick turnaround for both sides with games coming up on the bank holiday as the Gypsies head up the M1 to Head In The Game Park with three points a must having seen themselves fall to defeat again, while an in-form Derry City side welcome Finn Harps in a huge north-west Derby.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Ciaran Kelly, Rob Cornwall, Tyreke Wilson, Keith Buckley (c) , Ali Coote, Ross Tierney (Dawson Devoy, 77’), Liam Burt, Keith Ward (Jack Moylan, 69’), Georgie Kelly

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ciaron Harkin, Eoin Toal (c) , Will Fitzgerald (Brendan Barr, 83’), David Parkhouse (Joe Thomson, 59’), Will Patching (91’), James Akintunde, Ronan Boyce, Cameron McJannett, Danny Lafferty, Jack Malone (Marc Walsh, 59’)

