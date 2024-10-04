Stunning Michael Duffy double sends Derry City into FAI Cup final

FAI Cup semi-final

Bohemians 0

Derry City 2

USUALLY IT’S THE final that players want named after them.

But this FAI Cup semi was all about the brilliance and beauty of Michael Duffy. Derry City took over Dalymount and this corner of north Dublin belonged to Duffy.

Lethal from a set piece followed by a delightful jink and finish off that left wing.

Vintage stuff from a class act.

For Bohemians a third final in four years proved a step too far and now all they have to console themselves is a battle to avoid getting dragged into the promotion/relegation play-off.

A season finale that offered hope of silverware will now be filled with prayers of avoiding the drop for the first time in the club’s history.

Duffy’s double was joyous.

His first was an arrowed free-kick from the left corner of the box five minutes before half time. His second coming as the game entered the final quarter, a lovely bit of skill to cut between Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy on the left opened up space for a shot from 25 yards. I

t dipped and bounced just as Kacper Chorazka dived. It was in vain, as were Bohs’ efforts.

Duffy (right) celebrates his first goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

At the final whistle the Derry fans rubbed in victory by singing The Auld Triangle. There were boos and jeers from the home support.

Rancour was in the air, very similar sounds to what the referee and his assistants were met with as they left the pitch at half time.

They had their reasons, but their ire was perhaps misplaced.

The decision by Paul McLaughlin to award a free kick against Paddy Kirk on Duffy was a marginal call, and it proved crucial given it led to that sensational goal five minutes before the break.

Just as easily, the referee could have awarded Derry a penalty on 20 minutes when Tierney barged into the back of Patrick McEleney in the box.

It looked more of a foul than Kirk’s yet play was waved on.

Perhaps the fact that just moments after Duffy’s strike Bohs had appeals for a spot kick of their own also added to the frustration around most of Dalymount Park.

Devoy sliced a shot across goal, Alex Grieve took a touch in the six-yard box but wasn’t able to get turned with Mark Connolly touch tight.

He didn’t quite raise his arms in the same way that Kirk, who was introduced for the injured Liam Smith just two minutes earlier, appeared to grab hold of Duffy’s shoulder. There would have been a bang of evening things up to appease a baying home crowd.

They were already incensed, not just with falling behind in the manner that they did but also the celebrations that followed.

Duffy, understandably, stood with his arms raised to take the acclaim of such a memorable goal. Especially so considering the occasion and what was on the line.

But as he turned to do so it was a vociferous corner of the home support who greeted him. As his teammates rubbed it in further, Paul McMullan took particular delight with, truthfully, an impressiely taunting jig. Connolly and Andre Wisdom attempted to ease the tension as bottles rained down.

McEleney was struck in the midriff. Repercussions may well follow but once the second half started the only thing Bohs wanted was to find a way back into this game and keep their cup ambitions alive.

So it was probably for the best five minutes after the re-start that McMullan – of all people – fluffed his lines when he was sent clear through on goal down the right from McEleney’s sublime defence-splitting pass.

Bohemians' Alex Greive is tackled by Andre Wisdom of Derry City. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

He never seemed to create enough of an angle to give himself more of the goal to aim for as Chorazka narrowed it further. The finish to the far post was off target and Higgins looked more apoplectic than understanding in the Derry dugout.

That could have killed off this contest.

Hope remained for Bohs and a double change on the hour saw fresh legs and a rejig as Martin Miller went to right back and James Clarke moved into midfield.

A stoppage soon after because of an injury to one of the assistants on the line brought things to a standstill for few minutes. When play resumed Derry remained in control and Duffy’s second secured their place.

This win has consequences in the league, too.

With Drogheda United and Wexford in Sunday’s other semi-final, it means sides at the top end of the Premier Division will be fighting for the next month in the hope that fourth place will turn out

to be enough to qualify for Europe.

That will only be the case if the Candystripes lift the trophy next month.

The race is delicately poised. Shelbourne might be battling to stay in control of the title race, but their 54-point haul should enough for Europe at the very least.

For the rest, from second to sixth, it’s anyone’s guess where they will end up.

Derry could even be champions and have eyes on a double.

Only one destination is certain now: Derry are heading to Irish football’s showpiece at Aviva Stadium on 10 November.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith (Kirk 37), Mills (Miller 60), Byrne, Flores (captain); Rooney (Piszcek 75), Devoy, McDonnell (Meekison 75), Tierney, Grant; Grieve (Clarke 60).

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom; Doherty; McMullan (Whelan 90+4), O’Reilly, Diallo (S McEleney 90+4), P McEleney (captain), Duffy; Hoban (Mullen 85)

Referee: P McLaughlin