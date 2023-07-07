Afolabi the hero as Bohemians earn thrilling win over Dundalk

Bohemian FC: 3

Dundalk FC: 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS SNATCHED victory from the jaws of defeat in an incredible end-to-end encounter at a sold-out Dalymount Park.

Jonathan Afolabi proved the hero in glorious conditions, as his late winner sent the home fans delirious, but it was man-of-the-match James McManus who stole the show with an outstanding performance in the middle of the pitch, not only scoring the first but setting up an all-important equaliser at the death.

In a clash of both sides on different trajectories of late, the hosts desperately searching for a win to reinvigorate their season and the visitors amassing 13 points from their last available 15, the prize of European football for next season was firmly on both sets of sides’ minds.

Full of confidence from their 2-0 win over reigning champions Shamrock Rovers, and their European adventure kicking off next week away in Gibraltar against Magpies, the visitors started slowly.

The hosts could have taken the lead with just three minutes on the clock.

Afolabi held off his marker in the area from a quick Paddy Kirk throw-in before drilling the ball across the face of the goal. And in the same move, the big front man rose highest in a busy area but couldn’t guide his header on target.

The home side took a well-deserved lead with a quarter of an hour played when McManus arrived unmarked at the edge of the area, controlling instantly and smashing home from Afolabi’s drilled cross.

Against the run of play, Dundalk equalised through Johannes Yli-Kokko less than 10 minutes later. The Finnish winger showed a brilliant touch and turn to spin past Krystian Nowak before coolly slotting beyond the onrushing James Talbot.

Just after the half-hour, it was the visitors who got themselves in front thanks to a bullet header from Connor Malley. Archie Davies delivered a top-class cross from deep on the right wing and the attacking midfielder did the rest from close range.

A second-half reaction from the Gypsies was slow in coming as frustration grew around Phibsboro. The home side huffed and puffed but Nathan Shepperd remained underworked in the Dundalk goal.

It took until the hour mark for Bohs to mount some sort of pressure, but just like the first half, they were almost undone with some slack defending. In almost a carbon copy of the second goal, Davies delivered a beautiful cross into the danger area just inches away from the head of Yli-Kokko.

Both sides were guilty of missing golden chances to add to their tally with a quarter of an hour remaining. Firstly, Afolabi fluffed his lines having found a yard of space in the box from substitute Kris Twardek’s cross, before ex-Bohs man Daniel Kelly got across his marker but couldn’t turn John Martin’s cross on target.

And with 10 minutes remaining, Bohs stepped up a gear and McManus turned provider crossing to the back post for substitute John O’Sullivan to finish with aplomb.

Two minutes later, Declan Devine’s men snatched a dramatic winner when Afolabi raced clean through on goal and showed incredible composure to slot home the winner as Dalymount exploded with noise.

It was a fitting end to a thrilling encounter and a wonderful advert for the League of Ireland.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Keith Buckley, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk, Dylan Connolly (James Clarke, 61’), James McManus, Adam McDonnell (John O’Sullivan, 70’), Declan McDaid (Kris Twardek, 70’), Jordan Flores, Jonathan Afolabi

Subs not used: Joseph Collins, Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, James Akintunde, Cian Byrne, Chris Lotefa, Nickson Okosun

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd, Archie Davies, Louie Annesley, Hayden Muller, Darragh Leahy, Daniel Kelly (Ryan O’Kane, 83’), Greg Sloggett (Keith Ward, 84’), Paul Doyle (Alfie Lewis, 83’), Johannes Yli-Kokko (John Martin, 72’), Connor Malley, Pat Hoban

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie, Anthony Mayo, Mark Byrne, Dualta Honney, Mayowa Animasahun