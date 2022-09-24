Pender rings the changes and the gamble pays off for Bohs in Donegal

Finn Harps 0

Bohemians 2

IT WAS AN evening of what ifs for Finn Harps as Bohemians made a return to winning ways in Ballybofey.

Defeat keeps Ollie Horgan’s Harps behind UCD in the battle to avoid relegation, but this was one they left behind them.

Until Declan McDaid opened the scoring in the 54th minute, Harps had the bulk of chances and should have been in front.

Jordan international Jaime Siaj was prominent on his first Harps start, but was unable to fire his side ahead.

Harps, who had Ryan Rainey sent off 16 minuets from the end for a second bookable offence, were crushed when Doherty fired home an 84th minute cracker from 25 yards.

Barry McNamee and Bohs' James Clarke. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

It took the intervention of Ciaran Kelly to prevent Siaj from hitting the target in the 16th minute when the Harps striker was found by Eric McWoods’ cut-back. Siaj’s initial touch was a little too heavy and Kelly was able to take the sting from the shot.

Earlier, Ryan Rainey fired wide after cutting in from the right and Siaj might have done better when shooting into the Town End terrace.

Siaj was on the end of another McWoods pass seven minutes before half time, but had too much elevation on a side-footed effort from 15 yards.

That came after Bohemians goalkeeper Jon McCracken saved superbly from Filip Mihaljević.

Just two minutes into the second half, a superb save from the feet of McCracken denied Siaj after McWoods and Rainey did the spadework.

With Bohs in front, McWoods fashioned a decent chance 15 minutes from time but, after stepping away from Kelly, his shot was easily gathered.

Bohs made six changes to the side that began last Sunday’s FAI Cup defeat by Shelbourne and caretaker manager Derek Pender saw his side make the most of limited openings in the north west.

Finn Harps: James McKeown; Gary Boylan, Ethan Boyle, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Élie N’Zeyi; Ryan Rainey, Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin 84), Filip Mihaljević (Rob Jones 76); Jaime Siaj (Dylan Duncan 88), Eric McWoods (Luke Rudden 88).

Bohemians: Jon McCracken; Max Murphy, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Ryan Burke (Jordan Doherty 30); James Clarke, Jamie Mullins (James McManus 71), Jordan Flores (Conor Levingston 71); Kris Twardek, Aaron Doran (Chris Lotefa 57), Declan McDaid.

Referee: Damien McGraith.