Bohemians ease past Finn Harps to record first home win of the season

Bohemians 4

Finn Harps 0

Andrew Dempsey reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS RECORDED THEIR first home league win of the season thanks to a dominant 4-0 win over Finn Harps.

A brace from Ali Coote set Bohs on their way after 20-year-old Ross Tierney opened the scoring for his side in the first-half, as they strolled to victory at a sun-kissed Dalymount, with Keith Buckley’s late strike adding the gloss in injury-time.

Ahead of Ollie Horgan’s 250th game in charge of Finn Harps, the Donegal side had picked up a late win over local rivals Derry City – and were unchanged from their Brandywell heroics.

But despite their poor start to the season it was the hosts who started the game the better of the two, and they took the lead in the 14th minute.

Ross Tierney poked home at the back post after Liam Burt ghosted in behind David Webster, who lost an aerial duel with Georgie Kelly, with Tierney tapping home after a low cross.

Keith Long’s side continued in the ascendancy, and they made it two minutes later through Ali Coote.

The former Waterford midfielder opened his Bohemians account with a strike from just outside the penalty area after going on a surging 30-yard run through the Harps midfield.

Bohs maintained their superiority as the opening period wore on and grabbed a deserved third as Coote netted once more. The 22-year-old picked up on a Mark Coyle clearance that was blocked down by Georgie Kelly before cracking a low shot in off of the post on the stroke of half-time.

Reeling from their first half performance, Harps impressed in the opening stages of the second period, although they failed to make the most of their chances and lacked a clinical edge to their play.

Adam Foley had their best opportunity during that spell of dominance, but could only drag his effort wide of target.

But Bohs responded to see the game out and almost grabbed a fourth in the meantime, with Tierney cannoning a fierce shot off the bar with 20 minutes left to play.

Bohs skipper Buckley then rounded off a comprehensive win as he fired home in injury time after a Promise Omochere lay-off.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Anto Breslin, Rob Cornwall, Rory Feely, James Finnerty; Keith Buckley (captain), Liam Burt (Keith Ward 87), Ali Coote (Promise Omochere

80), Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Robert Mahon 87); Georgie Kelly.

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley; Stephen Folan (Ethan Boyle 46), Mark Russell,

Kosovar Sadiki, David Webster (c); Mark Coyle (John Dunleavy 46), Barry McNamee

(Mark Timlin 70), Karl O’Sullivan, Will Seymore; Adam Foley, Tunde Owolabi (Sean

Boyd 46) (Tony McNamee 75).

Referee: Raymond Matthews.

