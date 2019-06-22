This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians accept invitation to take part in this year's IRN-BRU Scottish Challenge Cup

Keith Long’s side withdrew from last year’s competition due to a ‘logistical nightmare’.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 6:05 PM
53 minutes ago 1,305 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4693834
The Gypsies finished sixth in the Premier Division last season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Gypsies finished sixth in the Premier Division last season.
The Gypsies finished sixth in the Premier Division last season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED that they will take their place in this year’s IRN-BRU Scottish Challenge Cup having withdrawn from the last edition of the competition back in February.

Keith Long’s side travelled to face Peterhead last September, winning 1-0, and beat Sutton United on penalties at Dalymount Park to book their place in the last eight.

However the Dublin side’s quarter-final against East Fife at Dalymount Park four months ago was postponed due to a frozen pitch, with supporters left angered when the game was called off just minutes before kick-off.

Due to a hectic schedule with the 2019 Premier Division campaign on the horizon, Bohemians made the decision to withdraw from the competition, citing ‘logistical and time constraints’ trying to reschedule their quarter-final with East Fife.

“With our league season starting a week later and the IRN-BRU Cup semi-finals due to take place that same weekend, we reluctantly gave our opponents a walkover to the last four of the competition,” the club said.

Darragh Leahy celebrates scoring their second goal Bohemians made it to the quarter-finals last time around but did not fulfil their meeting with East Fife. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians said its supporters enjoyed ‘the camaraderie of the occasions of visiting Peterhead and of hosting Sutton United’ in previous rounds of the competition last season and were looking forward to taking part again this year.

“While the priority of our first team will rightly remain on our own league campaign and progressing in our domestic cups, the games last year were memorable and unique days for players and fans alike, and we are once again looking forward to meeting unfamiliar clubs in the tournament in September,” the club said.

Bohemians and Waterford will represent Ireland in the competition, with both SSE Airtricity League sides entering in the third round which gets underway on 7 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie