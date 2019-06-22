Bohemians accept invitation to take part in this year's IRN-BRU Scottish Challenge Cup

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED that they will take their place in this year’s IRN-BRU Scottish Challenge Cup having withdrawn from the last edition of the competition back in February.

Keith Long’s side travelled to face Peterhead last September, winning 1-0, and beat Sutton United on penalties at Dalymount Park to book their place in the last eight.

However the Dublin side’s quarter-final against East Fife at Dalymount Park four months ago was postponed due to a frozen pitch, with supporters left angered when the game was called off just minutes before kick-off.

Due to a hectic schedule with the 2019 Premier Division campaign on the horizon, Bohemians made the decision to withdraw from the competition, citing ‘logistical and time constraints’ trying to reschedule their quarter-final with East Fife.

“With our league season starting a week later and the IRN-BRU Cup semi-finals due to take place that same weekend, we reluctantly gave our opponents a walkover to the last four of the competition,” the club said.

Bohemians made it to the quarter-finals last time around but did not fulfil their meeting with East Fife. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians said its supporters enjoyed ‘the camaraderie of the occasions of visiting Peterhead and of hosting Sutton United’ in previous rounds of the competition last season and were looking forward to taking part again this year.

“While the priority of our first team will rightly remain on our own league campaign and progressing in our domestic cups, the games last year were memorable and unique days for players and fans alike, and we are once again looking forward to meeting unfamiliar clubs in the tournament in September,” the club said.

Bohemians and Waterford will represent Ireland in the competition, with both SSE Airtricity League sides entering in the third round which gets underway on 7 September.

