UCD stun Bohs with late goal to draw, Galway dominance continues with 11th win

Premier Division

UCD 1-1 Bohemians

First Division

Athlone Town 3-0 Wexford FC

Bray Wanderers 1-2 Waterford FC

Galway United 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United 4-0 Kerry

Finn Harps 1-1 Longford Town

JAKE DOYLE STRUCK with an 89th minute goal for UCD to stun league leaders Bohemians tonight at the UCD Bowl.

It finished 1-1 after Doyle’s goal, Jonathan Afolabi had given Bohs the lead with a strike in the 53rd minute. The result sees Bohemians lead at the top cut to three points over second-placed Derry City, while Shamrock Rovers are a point further back in third.

In a scoreless first half, Bohemians had an early opportunity but Dean Williams was denied by Kian Moore. UCD almost broke the deadlock before half-time through Brendan Barr but his shot was blocked and Bohemians emerged for the second half to take the lead.

Dylan Connolly’s cross was laid off by Declan McDaid for Afolabi to find the net. But the crucial second goal never arrived for Bohemians to make the points safe, Afolabi coming close to grabbing his second goal.

And it was Doyle who grabbed the draw for a priceless point for bottom of the table UCD.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Jonathan Afolabi celebrates scoring a goal with his team-mates. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

In the First Division, table-toppers Galway United continued their dominant start to the season to make it 11 wins from 11, after their 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers. Vincent Borden’s 50th minute strike was the only goal of the game at Eamon Deacy Park, Cobh Ramblers are fifth after the defeat.

Waterford FC remain the closest challengers to Galway United, they fashioned a 2-1 success tonight away to Bray Wanderers. Keith Long’s team had to come from behind to achieve that, Cole Omorehiomwan putting Bray ahead in the 3rd minute, an advantage they protected until the break.

But Max Murphy’s dismissal in the second half applied the pressure to Bray and Waterford’s Ronan Coughlan scoring twice to claim the victory, on target in the 55th and 75th minutes.

In tonight’s other games, Athlone Town won 3-0 at home to Wexford FC thanks to a hat-trick from Frantz Pierrot. Treaty United were 4-0 victors at home to Kerry, with goals from Dean George, Anthony O’Donnell, Success Edogun and Ben O’Riordan.

It finished all square between Finn Harps and Longford Town, Filip Da Silva opening the scoring in the 35th minute for Harps, but Aodh Dervin equalised seven minutes later for Longford.