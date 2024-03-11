The top contenders to replace Declan Devine, the manager who was on borrowed time at Bohs

IT MAY SEEM hasty to sack a manager four games into a new season but Bohemians’ decision to dismiss Declan Devine was not one taken in a fit of pique.

Two late goals condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at home to Shelbourne on Friday night. Boos rang around Dalymount Park at full-time among some of those supporters who remained after Gavin Molloy scored the visitors’ second in the 85th minute.

“It’s been a very bad week. To lose two games in five days is not acceptable. I hold my hands up. It’s my responsibility, I pick the team. I’m the manager of the club and from my point of view it’s not good enough,” Devine said afterwards.

Enough of the decision makers at board level in the club, along with director of football Pat Fenlon, agreed that change was required over the weekend, and an announcement was made yesterday afternoon.

It could well have come sooner.

At least one potential candidate is understood to have been sounded out about their willingness to take on the job last month, before a 1-0 win away to St Patrick’s Athletic on 23 February bought Devine breathing space.

Four new signings also arrived that same week on the league’s transfer deadline day, an indication of what turned out to be a somewhat haphazard recruitment process over the winter.

Devine has been on borrowed time in Phibsborough, and not just because of the manner in which their form tailed off in the second half of last season. They dropped out of the European places and losing the FAI Cup final to St Pat’s meant a campaign that began full of hope ended in crushing disappointment.

Devine needed a repeat of that positive start to get fans back onside and, more importantly, convince the decision-makers that his early ability to restore confidence and spirit levels could be sustained for a longer period.

After all, he was not even first, second or third choice to get the job originally following Keith Long’s exit.

After a protracted process, Devine emerged having been coaching with Letterkenny Rovers in the Ulster Senior League as well as doing some scouting for Norwich City following his departure as Derry City boss in March 2021.

Ten days before Devine was appointed as Bohs boss Alan Reynolds turned the position down to remain as assistant to Ruaidhri Higgins at Derry. He has since left that role and is on Jim Crawford’s staff with the Republic of Ireland U21s, as well as also rejoining Waterford as assistant to Long.

It is understood that both Crawford and Reynolds are two names high on the Bohs wishlist this time around, with Crawford considered a strong candidate and someone they want to speak to for the job, while Reynolds worked with Fenlon previously at the RSC.

Former senior international manager Stephen Kenny is another who has strong Bohs ties given he led them to Premier Division glory in 2003 and that would be the most eye-catching appointment of all, although it may be one that is beyond them.

Stephen Rice is another current FAI staff member emerging on the coaching scene. He was part of Kenny’s Ireland set-up after previously working in Crystal Palace’s academy and will be on hand for John O’Shea during his interim stint for the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland later this month.

Ian Ryan, now in charge of Bray Wanderers, and former Ireland centre back Richard Dunne were also in the mix last time out.

Ian Baraclough, who guided Sligo Rovers to their first Premier Division title in 35 years back in 2012 and went on to manage Northern Ireland, is thought to be committed to Cheltenham Town, where he is assistant manager, until the end of the current English Football League season in May.

Fenlon has been placed in caretaker charge but a quick permanent appointment is a necessity to avoid allowing this season drift any further.