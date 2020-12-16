Bohs pay tribute to Dalymount's floodlights with new home jersey

ROB CORNWALL IS back doing modelling shots which can mean only thing — Bohemians are launching a new jersey.

Made by O’Neills and featuring Des Kelly as the main sponsor, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division runners-up will wear a home kit in their traditional colours of red and black next season.

The latest design pays tribute to the famous Dalymount Park floodlights and the shirt is available to buy online from today.

“The silhouette of the famous lights passes through the red stripes of the jersey, and the Miller & Stables plaque from the floodlight control room adorns bottom of the embroidery,” Bohs say.

“Bohemian FC, 60 years ago next season ordered the famous structure from Scotland. Taking inspiration from another national football stadium, we found a preferred design and supplier for floodlights for Dalymount after a visit to Hampden Park in Glasgow, who installed their own floodlights earlier that year in 1961.

“In a report in the Dublin Evening Mail from November 14th 1961 it was reported that the contract had been signed with “a Scottish firm” for the lights and that these would take three months for manufacture, transport and installation. The firm was Miller and Stables in Edinburgh who, apart from Hampden, had also provided floodlights (or drenchlights as they were known) for Windsor Park, Celtic Park & Easter Road.

“The floodlights themselves are 125 feet high and originally featured three banks of ten lights on each pylon, a special transformer station had to be constructed to meet with the power supply demands which still survives today.

They tower above north Dublin and are visible for miles in all directions. Under their glow, they’ve seen it all, from Jameson and O’Connor to Zidane and Pele on the pitch, Marley and Lynott on the stage to McGuigan in the ring.

“But more than anything they have provided the setting for the last 60 years for generations of members and supporters of Dublin’s Original Football Club at the home of Irish football.”

Meanwhile, Bohs’ rivals and 2020 champions Shamrock Rovers have also launched a third strip for next season today.

