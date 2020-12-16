BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Bohs pay tribute to Dalymount's floodlights with new home jersey

The Dublin club have released their first-choice kit for the 2021 season today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 3:09 PM
10 minutes ago 298 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5301827

ROB CORNWALL IS back doing modelling shots which can mean only thing — Bohemians are launching a new jersey.  

Made by O’Neills and featuring Des Kelly as the main sponsor, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division runners-up will wear a home kit in their traditional colours of red and black next season. 

The latest design pays tribute to the famous Dalymount Park floodlights and the shirt is available to buy online from today. 

Screenshot 2020-12-16 at 14.38.13 Source: Twitter/bfcdublin

“The silhouette of the famous lights passes through the red stripes of the jersey, and the Miller & Stables plaque from the floodlight control room adorns bottom of the embroidery,” Bohs say.

“Bohemian FC, 60 years ago next season ordered the famous structure from Scotland. Taking inspiration from another national football stadium, we found a preferred design and supplier for floodlights for Dalymount after a visit to Hampden Park in Glasgow, who installed their own floodlights earlier that year in 1961.

“In a report in the Dublin Evening Mail from November 14th 1961 it was reported that the contract had been signed with “a Scottish firm” for the lights and that these would take three months for manufacture, transport and installation. The firm was Miller and Stables in Edinburgh who, apart from Hampden, had also provided floodlights (or drenchlights as they were known) for Windsor Park, Celtic Park & Easter Road.

“The floodlights themselves are 125 feet high and originally featured three banks of ten lights on each pylon, a special transformer station had to be constructed to meet with the power supply demands which still survives today.

They tower above north Dublin and are visible for miles in all directions. Under their glow, they’ve seen it all, from Jameson and O’Connor to Zidane and Pele on the pitch, Marley and Lynott on the stage to McGuigan in the ring. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But more than anything they have provided the setting for the last 60 years for generations of members and supporters of Dublin’s Original Football Club at the home of Irish football.”

Meanwhile, Bohs’ rivals and 2020 champions Shamrock Rovers have also launched a third strip for next season today. 

Screenshot 2020-12-16 at 15.05.37 Source: Twitter/Shamrock Rovers

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie