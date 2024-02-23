Bohemians confirm discussions underway to host friendly with Palestine national team

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED they are in discussions with the Palestine FA about the prospect of staging a friendly game between the club and Palestine national team at Dalymount Park. Talks continue to find a suitable date for the game.

Bohemians have been in contact with the Palestinian FA and the Mission of the State of Palestine in Ireland since November to arrange the game.

“We have been in contact with the Palestinian FA for several months in attempts to arrange a friendly at Dalymount Park”, posted Bohemians on X, formerly Twitter.

“Talks are continuing, facilitated by @IrePalestine as we try find a suitable date. All proceeds would be used for humanitarian purposes.”

Bohemians last year launched a jersey in support of Palestine: Sports for Life, with proceeds used to support sports opportunities for children in the West Bank. The jersey remains on sale.

Earlier this month, Palestine played a friendly game against a representative side in South Africa.

Speaking yesterday at the Public Accounts Committee, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill revealed an approach had been made as to whether a friendly match could be staged between Palestine and the Republic of Ireland, but could not come to fruition owing to a lack of available dates across international windows.

Hill said discussions had turned to the prospect of Palestine facing a League of Ireland side, with no clarity given as to whether that would be a single club or a representative side. It’s understood this process is separate to Bohemains’ engagement.