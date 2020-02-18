Bohemians condemn fans' sectarian chanting during derby against Shamrock Rovers

A view of the corner flag at Dalymount Park ahead of the Dublin derby last Saturday.

A view of the corner flag at Dalymount Park ahead of the Dublin derby last Saturday.

BOHEMIANS HAVE TODAY condemned sectarian chanting by a minority of their fans during last Saturday’s clash with Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

In an email circulated to the club’s members and season ticket holders, Bohs’ president Chris Brien condemned the chants, saying they were sung by a minority of supporters and besmirched the club’s reputation.

“It is with great regret that I have to write this note to you, especially as it relates only to a minority of our fans”, read the message.

At Saturday’s game there were numerous occasions when sectarian chanting could be heard from the stands. This goes against everything we have worked so hard to try and achieve in terms of making Dalymount Park an inclusive and welcoming place for people of all creeds and colours. I know people can get carried away during a game, especially against our local rivals, but we must not lower our standards and must always remember that we are Bohemian Football Club.

“Our whole ethos is community-based and the fact that we are open to all visitors. This sort of chanting undermines all the work being done by the club and the Bohemian Foundation. I would ask people to reflect on their part in these chants and refrain from any further participation.

“This is a great club, owned and supported by many wonderful fans and it would be a shame if the excellent profile we have built up was besmirched by a few people singing these songs.”

Shamrock Rovers have not lodged a complaint with either the FAI or the Gardaí on the matter.

A Shamrock Rovers spokesperson told The42 that, “we recognise that this is not reflective of the vast majority of Bohemians supporters.

“Both sets of supporters gave a very respectful round of applause at the start of the match in honour of two Bohemians stalwarts. This shows that the vast majority of supporters, whilst appreciating the rivalry between the two clubs, know right from wrong and would never condone the actions of some mindless idiots.”