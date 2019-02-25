This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corcoran penalty seals another derby win for Bohs against ten-man Rovers

Aaron Greene saw red for the visitors as Bohs once again scooped bragging rights in the Dublin Derby.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 25 Feb 2019, 9:53 PM
8 minutes ago 425 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4512814
Dinny Corcoran celebrates the winning goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dinny Corcoran celebrates the winning goal.
Dinny Corcoran celebrates the winning goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Bohemians 1
Shamrock Rovers 0

Gavin Cooney reports from Dalymount Park 

CALL IT ANOTHER Bohemians’ rhapsody against Shamrock Rovers, and give the starring role to Keith Ward. 

He was the game’s outstanding player as Bohs’ maintained their recent dominance of the Dublin Derby; tonight’s 1-0 win means they haven’t been beaten by Shamrock Rovers since May 2017. “It’s happened again” roared the Bohs fans as Rovers left the field. 

The decisive goal came from the penalty spot: Dinny Corcoran converting in the second-half after the outstanding Ward was fouled by Ronan Finn. 

Rovers task was greatly complicated by the fact they had to play more than an hour with ten men, following the sending off of striker Aaron Greene.

Rovers started best, passing the ball crisply: Jack Byrne’s volley in the penalty area was well blocked by James Finnerty while Sean Kavanagh’s long-range effort rebounded off the chest of Bohs’ ‘keeper James Talbot.

Had Rovers’ striker Aaron Greene been loitering around the penalty area it would have been a glorious chance to score, but he had been caught unaware. 

Greene was then sentenced to be nowhere but the dressing room beyond the 29th minute. His wild swipe in front of the Bohs’ dug-out caught the ball but, in the opinion of referee Rob Harvey, a significant chunk of Keith Ward with it, and he was shown a straight red card. 

By that stage, Bohs should have been ahead: Ward’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Luke Wade-Slater to Darragh Leahy, but the full-back could only head tamely into the arms of Alan Mannus from point-blank range. 

Rovers were then hit with further disruption: Ethan Boyle was lost to injury, with Roberto Lopes’ introduction sending the assured Joey O’Brien shuffling across to right-back. 

At this stage the atmosphere was beginning to roil: Bohs’ Conor Levingstone was booked for cynically tripping Aaron McEneff as he countered with Jack Byrne. 

Rovers’ steadied after the red card, but Bohs’ passing became ragged and imprecise, with their best opportunity after the sending off Dinny Corcoran’s shanked effort from the edge of the penalty area, coming after he robbed the dawdling McEneff. 

Stephen Bradley sacrificed Byrne’s guile for Dan Carr’s pace at half-time and they again started the second-half well, finding joy when switching play to their left-flank. A first-time cross by Kavanagh almost picked out Dan Carr in the penalty area, and Sean Kavanagh’s whipped effort from the same position evaded a touch and role narrowly wide of Talbot’s left-hand post. 

Bohs, meanwhile, saw Wade-Slater plant a header wide of Mannus’ post, having been picked out by the jinking Ward. 

Much like the first-half, however, Bohs’ grew back into the game, and took the lead after 65 minutes. Ward ghosted past Ronan Finn into the penalty area and Finn, who had replaced Watts three minutes earlier, shoved him to the round. Dinny Corcoran sent Mannus the wrong way. 

As Bohs’ fans indulged themselves with chants of ‘there’s only one Stephen Bradley’, Rovers went to work, and only a great reaction stop from Talbot prevented Keith Buckley from heading the ball into his own net. 

Ward’s threat wasn’t blunted, however, with Joey O’Brien diving at full stretch to block his goal-bound effort. The rebound was volleyed over the crossbar. 

Rovers continued to press, with a Trevor Clarke effort deflected narrowly wide with Talbot rooted to the ground. 

The better part of their threat remained down their left flank, and a low cross from Clarke skidded by everyone until Paddy Kirk diverted the ball behind for a corner, which Talbot did well to punch clear. 

Bohs’ chances to counter frequently perished at the feet of Danny Mandroiu, a disappointingly peripheral figure all night. 

There was another late flourish of drama: after Trevor Clarke won a corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Rovers’ goalkeeper Alan Mannus trotted forward…but couldn’t divert his header on target. 

Mannus was on the end of another corner two minutes later, but again couldn’t find the target. 

That was the final act, and Bohs scooped the prizes: bragging rights to which they have become accustomed, along with something with which they are less familiar.

As they players trooped off the field, they were met with chants reminding them of it: “We are top of the league…we are top of the league.”

Bohemians: James Talbot; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty (Aaron Barry 75′), Darragh Leahy (Paddy Kirk 63′); Keith Buckley, Conor Levingstone; Luke Wade-Slater, Danny Mandriou, Keith Ward (Ali Reghba 80′); Dinny Corcoran (Captain)

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Ethan Boyle (Roberto Lopes 36′), Lee Grace (Captain), Joey O’Brien, Sean Kavanagh; Dylan Watts (Ronan Finn 58′), Greg Bolger, Jack Byrne (Dan Carr HT), Aaron McEneff, Trevor Clarke; Aaron Greene

Referee: Rob Harvey 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie