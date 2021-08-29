Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 29 August 2021
Lyons stunner sees Bohemians past Shamrock Rovers in fiery FAI Cup clash

Ali Coote had opened the scoring with a brilliant strike, before Roberto Lopes equalised for the Hoops.

By Dave Donnelly Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,814 Views 6 Comments
Andy Lyons celebrates scoring the winning goal at Dalymount Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians 2

Shamrock Rovers 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Dalymount Park

A SPECTACULAR STRIKE from Andy Lyons three minutes from time settled a fiery Dublin Derby at Dalymount Park as Bohemians booked their spot in the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

The full-back conjured a super solo effort as the clock wound down after Roberto Lopes looked to have returned to haunt his old club by forcing extra time.

In what has become something of a theme, following his strike against PAOK in the Europa Conference League, Ali Coote netted a wondergoal to open the scoring early in the second half.

For long periods, that looked like it would be enough to settle what had been as tense and tight a derby encounter as this ground has seen in some time.

Georgie Kelly, whose goal settled the league meeting here earlier this summer, was shown a straight red card after appearing to lash out at Ronan Finn 10 minutes from time.

The Rovers captain was also shown a second yellow card for his part in the scuffle, that erupted after Bohs were denied a penalty for handball.

It brought an explosive end to a game that was entertaining but short on real quality until Coote found his shooting boots 10 minutes into the second half.

Graham Burke’s improvised effort that bounced back off the post was the one clear chance of a niggly first half, after Aaron Greene had done well to find him in the box.

While the first half was 50/50, the second half belonged to Bohs, who manufactured a string of chances before Coote fired them in front.

After Finn was booked for a reckless challenge on Liam Burt 25 yards from goal, Anto Breslin played the free kick short to Coote.

The Scottish winger struck the ball true and powerfully and it flew past the helpless Alan Mannus and rippled the back of the net.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley introduced former Bohs pair Danny Mandroiu and Dylan Watts as they went in search of a leveller.

It was Coote who went closest to adding to the scoreboard, however, but his shot took a nick off Joey O’Brien and was comfortably taken by Mannus.

Rovers got the slice of luck they needed 11 minutes from time as Rory Gaffney headed a free kick back into the box, and Finn set up Lopes to force the ball home.

Moments later, Bohs felt they were hard done by once more as they deemed Lopes to have handled in the box, and Finn clashed with Kelly in the aftermath.

The Donegal man seemed to raise his hands to Finn’s face, and the Rovers man collapsed theatrically.

When the dust settled, referee Neil Doyle showed Kelly a straight red card, while Finn was shown a second yellow for his part in the melée.

The drama was far from finished, though, as Lyons picked the ball up following good hold-up play by substitute Promise Omochere.

He cut inside, skipping through on challenge as he ran laterally across the D before planting a left-footed shot in the back of the net.

Rovers had chances to force an extra 30 minutes, but Talbot just managed to hold Watts’s shot at the second attempt.

And the keeper had the final word moments later as Mandroiu, this time, strode forward and shot, only to see his low shot easily saved by the former Sunderland stopper.

Earlier today, Wexford were 2-0 winners against Killester Donnycarney thanks to second-half goals from Tyler Dunphy and Karl Manahan.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly (James Finnerty 76), Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Promise Omochere 83); Ali Coote (Rory Feely 90+4), Liam Burt, Georgie Kelly.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Roberto Lopes, Joey O’Brien (Dylan Watts 65); Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Chris McCann (Danny Mandroiu 65), Aaron Greene; Richie Towell (Aidomo Emakhu 74), Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney. 

Dave Donnelly

COMMENTS (6)

