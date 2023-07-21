Afolabi header seals FAI Cup first-round win for Bohs over Shelbourne

Bohemians 1

Shelbourne 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHS BATTLED TO their first win over Shels in six with a hard fought 1-0 win thanks to Jonathan Afolabi’s first half header, in a game of two halves.

In the standout tie in the first round of this season’s FAI Cup both Bohs and Shels – who must be sick of the sight of each other – locked horns in another tense and fiery Dublin Derby as the Gypsies claimed bragging rights.

Even the early torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits as a packed Dalymount saw the two old enemies lock horns for the second time in seven days in another enthralling Dublin Derby.

The hosts started on the front foot, under the watchful eye of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, and just three minutes in Jordan Flores had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock with a free kick from 25-yards out but his powerful strike was well turned over by Conor Kearns.

The pressure continued to build as corner after corner asked questions of one of the league’s best defences. The in-demand midfield starlet James McManus then went close with a low drive that sailed just wide of the post.

James Clarke was agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock with a beautiful left footed curling effort, having been teed up by the lively Dylan Connolly.

With a half an hour gone the all-action Clarke really should have put his side ahead having picked up the ball in the area, shot low to the far post but was denied by the outstretched toes of Kearns.

A couple of corners later, the pressure finally told as Jonathan Afolabi rose highest to nod home from Jordan Flores inswinging corner, notching his fifth goal in five games.

Other than a couple of half chances, and a big shout for handball, last season’s beaten finalists endured a frustrating opening period as it was Bohs who continued to dominate as the half drew to a close and pressed for a second.

Last season’s finalists, who had bragging rights over the Gypsies in this competition dumping them out at the quarter final stage last season with an impressive 3-0 victory at Tolka Park, responded to the one-way traffic well, starting the second half much brighter with the break arguably coming at the right time.

Sean Boyd had a great chance from inside the area but skied his effort and minutes later Evan Caffrey’s quality delivery was glanced onto the foot of the post by Jad Hakiki from just a couple of yards out, much to the youngster’s disbelief.

The nerves began to seep into Dalymount as the half wore on and JJ Lunney was next to try his luck but saw his side foot volley sail over.

With a quarter of an hour left Johnny Afolabi, having been slipped clear through by Clarke, missed a glorious chance to put the game to bed but opted for power as his shot flew into the Des Kelly stand.

The Bohs rear-guard under serious pressure did well to hold firm for the remainder, roared on by the majority of the 4,168 in attendance as they progressed to the second round.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Keith Buckley, Krystian Nowak (Cian Byrne, 65’), Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk, Dylan Connolly, James McManus, Jordan Flores (Adam McDonnell, 54’), James Akintunde (Declan McDaid, 78’), James Clarke, Jonathan Afolabi (John O’Sullivan, 78’)

Shelbourne FC: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Paddy Barrett (Andrew Quinn, 58’), Luke Byrne (Kameron Ledwidge, 70’), Gavin Molloy, Evan Caffrey, Mark Coyle (Harry Wood, 58’ ), JJ Lunney, Jad Hakiki (Shane Farrell, 58’), Jack Moylan, Sean Boyd

