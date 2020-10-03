BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 3 October 2020
Grant hat-trick helps Bohs to comfortable win and keep slim title hopes alive

Keith Long’s side came away with a 3-1 win against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 11:13 PM
Danny Grant was the hero for Bohemians.
Image: ©INPHO


Image: ©INPHO

Shelbourne 1

Bohemians 3

A DANNY GRANT hat-trick helped Bohemians to a comfortable win over Shelbourne in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League and keep their difficult chase for the title on track.

Grant’s goals came either side of half-time, while Shelbourne found a consolation goal through Georgie Poynton late in the second half.

Bohs keeper James Talbot also kept out a penalty from Poynton as they continue to keep up the fight for the title against table leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Keith Long’s side are eight points behind Rovers with four games left to play, and are three points off securing European football next season.

Shelbourne, who are third from the bottom, are now eight games without a win.

The first of Grant’s three goals came after 29 minutes, collecting a pass from Andre Wright near the middle of the field and sprinting towards the Shelbourne goal before tucking the ball past Colin McCabe.

Bohs took that 1-0 lead into the break, but Shelbourne could have clinched an equaliser when they were presented with a penalty on 67 minutes for a foul on Dan Byrne.

Talbot denied Poynton’s effort from the spot-kick, with Bohs going on to double their lead shortly after.

Again, it was Wright and Grant who combined to engineer the chance as they capitalised on a defensive error to see Grant grab his second of the night.

Grant completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, pouncing on a rebound after Wright’s low shot was parried back into play by McCabe.

Poynton snatched a late goal for the hosts in the final two minutes of normal time, getting his head on the end of a cross from a Dayle Rooney cross. 

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

