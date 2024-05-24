Last-gasp Danny Grant goal leaves Stephen Kenny and Pat's frustrated

Bohemians 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC were left frustrated as a late Danny Grant goal secured a point for Bohemians in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Dalymount Park.

A Chris Forrester spot kick put the visitors ahead midway through the first half.

Bohs responded with a James Akintunde goal, but Cian Kavanagh’s clinical finish on the brink of half-time looked set to earn the Saints all three points.

However, Bohs rallied and were rewarded in stoppage time as Grant — an 86th-minute substitute — headed home to the delight of the home fans.

Both sides went into this game in unconvincing form, as reflected by their sixth and seventh-place positions in the table.

The Gypsies secured a welcome 3-0 win away to Sligo Rovers last week, which ended a four-match winless run.

Meanwhile, the Saints had just one victory from their last nine matches, with Kenny overseeing two losses since his appointment.

Bohs made three alterations to their team. Jordan Flores, Dylan Connolly and Martin Miller started, while Luke Matheson and Dayle Rooney dropped to the bench and James Clarke was suspended. The hosts were still without long-term absentees Keith Buckley, Rob Cornwall and Brian McManus.

There were also three changes to the St Pat’s starting XI. Jay McClelland replaced the injured Anto Breslin (hamstring), Romal Palmer made his first league start in place of Kian Leavy while Mason Melia came in for Brandon Kavanagh.

Just seconds into the match, there was a clash of heads involving Ruairi Keating and Aboubacar Keita as they competed for a high ball. The Pat’s attacker came off worse and the game was halted for 10 minutes as the former Cork City player received treatment.

A concussion substitution saw Kavanagh enter the action, as Keating was stretchered off.

After the lengthy stoppage, both teams struggled to find their rhythm.

Pat’s edged the opening exchanges and were rewarded just before the half-hour mark.

As the ball was contested in the air following a set piece, Dylan Connolly caught Palmer with a stray boot and the referee pointed to the spot.

Forrester stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way for his first goal of the season.

Bohs gradually got back into the game and equalised in the 40th minute.

A well-worked move ended with Connolly’s low cross finding Akintunde, who slotted home from close range.

The influential Palmer nearly restored the visitors’ advantage shortly before the 45-minute mark. A corner was only half cleared and his curling effort from the edge of the area drifted narrowly wide.

As 11 minutes of stoppage time was announced, Pat’s had to make another injury-enforced change – after an awkward coming together with Martin Miller, Jake Mulraney picked up a knock and was replaced by Alex Nolan.

Despite these setbacks, Pat’s were back in front in the sixth minute of time added on.

Flores failed to control an awkward ball in his direction under pressure from Palmer, who won it deep in Bohs territory. The Göztepe loanee squared it to Kavanagh, who finished coolly to send Kenny’s men in a goal to the good at the break.

St Patrick's Athletic fans light flares after their team scores the opening goal. Tommy Grealy / INPHO Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

After an uneventful phase, the game came alive 10 minutes after the re-start. Danny Rogers turned away a powerful Flores strike before Jevon Mills blasted over the bar inside the area moments later.

Declan McDaid then got on the end of an inviting Dylan Connolly cross, but the increasingly busy Rogers saved his low strike.

Bohs were well on top at this stage and Flores saw another long-range attempt sail inches wide.

Pat’s posed a threat on the counter, as was emphasised when substitute Kian Leavy fizzed a shot just wide as Bohs were nearly caught out following a swift break.

The visitors looked set to survive only for Grant to head home at the far post from Akintunde’s inch-perfect cross in the dying moments to seal a point that was just about deserved on the balance of play.

Bohemians: 30. Kacper Chorazka; 4. Aboubacar Keita 38. Jevon Mills 3. Paddy Kirk 14. James McManus 6. Jordan Flores (captain) (Rooney 71) 17. Adam McDonnell (Grant 86) 11. James Akintunde 7. Declan McDaid (Piszcek 71) 10. Dylan Connolly (Okusun (86)19. Martin Miller (Matheson 46)

Subs: 1. James Talbot 8. Dayle Rooney 9. Filip Piszczek 12. Daniel Grant 24. Cian Byrne 27. Michael Lilander 29. Nickson Okusun 33. Jake Carroll 41. Luke Matheson

St Patrick’s Athletic: 1. Danny Rogers 23. Ryan McLaughlin 4. Joe Redmond (captain), 24. Luke Turner 17. Romal Palmer (Leavy 67) 6. Jamie Lennon 8. Chris Forrester 20 Jake Mulraney (Nolan 45) 11. Jason McClelland (Grivosti 67) 9. Mason Melia (Bolger 90) 7. Ruairi Keating (Kavanagh 10)

Subs: 13. Marcelo Pitaluga 5. Tom Grivosti 10. Kian Leavy 12. Cian Kavanagh 14. Brandon Kavanagh 15. Arran Pettifer 16. Aaron Bolger 18. Alfie Taylor 19. Alex Nolan.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)