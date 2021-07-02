Stunning Wilson free kick and Kelly's 12th of the season help Bohs overcome Pat's

Bohemians 3

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

BOHEMIANS EARNED a hard-fought 3-2 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic in the Premier Division this evening to close the gap on their rivals.

Georgie Kelly opened the scoring shortly before half-time with a clinical finish to continue his impressive recent scoring run, but an Andy Lyons own goal brought Pat’s back into the game.

A Lee Desmond red card with 18 minutes remaining proved a pivotal moment. Tyreke Wilson restored his side’s advantage with a wonderful strike from the ensuing set-piece.

An impressive individual effort from Liam Burt appeared to wrap up the game, but a long-range effort from substitute Jason McClelland set up a nervy finish

St Pat’s went into this match having won both their previous games against Bohs this season.

They also found themselves top of the table before kick-off, level on points with both Shamrock Rovers and Sligo, but ahead of them on goals scored.

Keith Long’s side, meanwhile, started the day in fourth, eight points behind their rivals and hoping to produce an improved performance following last weekend’s 4-0 loss against Sligo.

The Saints were missing Shane Griffin (shoulder), as well as Alfie Lewis, who was suspended following a red card in last week’s 1-1 draw in Waterford.

In total, the visitors made four changes from that game, with Ian Bermingham, Paddy Barrett, Jamie Lennon and Chris Forrester replacing Jason McClelland, John Mountney, Ben McCormack and Lewis.

For the hosts, meanwhile, Rob Cornwall dropped to the bench with Andy Lyons coming in.

Pat’s were the dominant side in the opening stages, with James Talbot needing to parry away Paddy Barrett’s fierce drive from distance.

On 16 minutes, Mattie Smith was afforded too much space by the Bohs defence, but James Talbot got down well to stop the attacker’s low drive from the edge of the area.

Shortly thereafter, Smith got on the end of Billy King’s cross, but could only steer his volley a few inches over the bar.

Bohs were struggling to make much headway down the other end, with Pat’s consistently pinning them back into their own half.

They did come alive though with 20 minutes of the half remaining. A rapid counter-attack saw Ali Coote play through Kelly, but Vítězslav Jaroš comfortably saved a low shot by the Premier Division’s top scorer.

Moments later, there were claims for a penalty, as Burt went down under Paddy Barrett’s challenge, but the referee ignored these appeals.

Burt was looking lively though, and just after the half-hour mark, he evaded the challenge of Lee Desmon as he burst away on the counter-attack, but his effort from distance sailed well over.

As half-time approached, Bohs broke the deadlock. Lyons’ cross fell to Tierney, whose header was blocked, but it came into the path of Kelly, who made no mistake with an easy finish for his 12th goal of the season.

Jaros had to be alert moments later, as he prevented the Donegal-born striker from scoring his second.

Bohs' Ciaran Kelly and Sam Bone of Pats Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Five minutes into the second half, James Talbot breathed a sigh of relief. Sam Bone’s deflected effort was spilled by the goalkeeper, and there were claims it had crossed the line, but the officials waved play on.

There was no doubt about the equaliser three minutes later though. Darragh Burns was played through on goal by Robbie Benson and the 18-year-old’s low finish hit the post but deflected off the retreating Lyons and into the net.

After a scrappy period of play, in the 67th minute, Bohs went close, as Ross Tierney got on the end of Liam Burt’s low cross, but Jaros got down to block his shot.

Pat’s suffered a setback moments later, as Lee Desmond was given a second yellow for taking down Tierney.

From the ensuing free kick, former Man City youngster Tyreke Wilson stepped up and curled home a brilliant effort from about 30 yards out.

With nine minutes remaining, Bohs made it 3-1 and seemingly ended the match as a contest.

Liam Burt showed impressive pace to speed away on the counter-attack, before producing an unstoppable low finish.

There was still time for Pat’s, who had been reduced to nine men after Ian Bermingham’s second yellow late on, to grab a consolation, as the ball broke for McClelland and he fired home impressively with a low shot from a few yards outside the area.

For the Saints though, it proved too little too late, as they were displaced at the top of the table.

Bohemians: 1. James Talbot 2. Andy Lyons 4. Rory Feely 6. Ciarán Kelly, 19. Tyreke Wilson 28. Dawson Devoy 8. Ali Coote (Finnerty 90) 16. Keith Buckley (captain) 26. Ross Tierney (Mullins 86) 11. Liam Burt (Ward 86) 12. Georgie Kelly (Hery 90).

Subs: 25. Stephen McGuinness 3. Anto Breslin 5. Rob Cornwall 10. Keith Ward 30. Robbie Mahon 21. Bastien Hery 14. Conor Levingston 18. James Finnerty 22. Jamie Mullins

St Patrick’s Athletic: 1. Vítězslav Jaroš 3. Ian Bermingham (captain) 4. Sam Bone (McCormack 78) 5. Lee Desmond 29. Paddy Barrett 6. Jamie Lennon 8. Chris Forrester 7. Robbie Benson 17. Darragh Burns 15. Billy King (McClelland 68) 12. Mattie Smith

Subs: 21. Barry Murphy 25. Josh Keely 11. Jason McClelland 18. Ben McCormack 27. Danny Norris 31. Kian Corbally 34. Adam Murphy 36. James Abankwah 38. Tommy Lonergan.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick)