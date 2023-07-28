Afolabi on the double as Bohemians beat UCD

Bohemians 2

UCD 0

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

JONATHAN AFOLABI SCORED twice to make it seven goals in six games as Bohemians finally wore down UCD at Dalymount Park.

Danny Grant, on as a substitute for his first involvement following his return from Huddersfield Town, won the second-half penalty that Afolabi confidently dispatched before the bustling striker added a late second.

But Declan Devine’s side had to work hard for the three points against a dogged College who remain 14 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Just a third win in 12 games since losing the leadership of the table back in May, Bohemians move to within a point of Devine’s former club Derry City, who sit third.

Fresh from knocking north Dublin rivals Shelbourne out of the FAI Cup last week, Bohemians started confidently, worrying the UCD defence inside three minutes when James Akintunde’s goal bound shot was blocked by the well-positioned UCD captain Jack Keaney.

Bryan Keane / INPHO UCD’s Brendan Barr and James Akintunde of Bohs. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Weathering the early home onslaught, it was 12 minutes before UCD threatened, Adam Verdon, set up by Dara Keane, having his shot deflected out for the game’s first corner.

But Bohemians should really have been ahead four minutes later when UCD failed to clear a Jordan Flores corner. The ball was recycled by Flores who set up defender Kacper Radkowski who wastefully skied over the bar.

While the openings kept coming for the home side the finish was lacking. Flores’ left foot put the ball over the top for the run of Afolabi. And though the control was good as the in-form striker got turned, the shot was drilled just wide.

While Bohemians edged possession, UCD continued to be a threat on the counter, stretching the home side on 25 minutes.

Sean Brennan’s ball down the right found the run of Danny Norris whose cross shot was frantically blocked by retreating Bohemians’ skipper Keith Buckley.

UCD subsequently enjoyed their first real spell of possession as Bohemians’ frustration mounted.

And it was the visitors who had perhaps the chance of the first half three minutes before the interval.

Bohemians gave the ball away cheaply, allowing Brennan to scamper forward, inter-change passes with Brendan Barr, before his deflected shot was hacked clear by Cian Byrne.

Bryan Keane / INPHO UCD’s Brendan Barr and Danny Grant of Bohs. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

In a repeat of the first, Bohemians started the second half positively. Afolabi, twice, James Clarke and Connolly all getting sight of goal but scarcely troubling Lorcan Healy.

But the introduction of Grant brought an immediate lift both on and off the field.

First working Healy with a low drive, the winger beat his man on the left to cross for Connolly who should have done far better than shoot over.

Grant was then pivotal for the lead goal when being fouled inside the area by Verdon to win a 75th minute penalty. Afolabi sent Healy the wrong way to blast his strike to the far top corner.

Healy made the save of the game to deprive Ally Coote before, a minute from time, Afolabi raced onto a Flores ball down the left, outpaced Keaney to shoot past the hesitant Healy.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Byrne, Radkowski, Kirk (Kukulowicz, 68); Connolly, Flores, McManus (Coote, 68), Akintunde (Grant, 56); Clarke (McDonnell, 88); Afolabi.

UCD: Healy; Gallagher, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (Osam, 60); Barr, Verdon (Higgins, 84), Keane, Brennan; Raggett (Doyle, 73), Norris (Kinsella-Bishop 73).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 4,142.

