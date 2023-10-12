Bohs edge narrowly ahead in race for Europe after gritty win over UCD

UCD AFC 1

Bohemian FC 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from UCD Bowl

BOHEMIANS GOT THEIR noses back in front in the race for Europe with a hard fought win at a stubborn Students side in front of 1,224 at a chilly UCD Bowl.

Second-half goals from man-of-the-match James Clarke and Danny Grant sealed all three points in the end but were given a fright by an excellent late consolation through Mattew Alonge.

The Gypsies, knowing a fourth place finish would guarantee European football next season thanks to booking their FAI CUp final spot, but in such a back and forward race to the finish line nothing can be taken for granted with Damien Duff’s Shelbourne breathing down their neck and maybe suffered a bit of a FAI Cup semi-final hangover with a lackluster start to the game.

But midway through the first half the visitors missed a glorious chance to break the lead. The League’s joint top scorer Johnny Afolabi raced onto a James Clarke’s ball over the top, but with the freedom of The Bowl, and an expectation from the healthy Bohs support of a bulging net, the towering front man somehow blazed over from inside the area.

Advertisement

The hosts, down to the bare bones thanks to skipper Jack Keaney suspended as well as Ireland under-19 trio Daniel Babb, Luke O’Regan and Jesse Dempsey currently in Spain, struggled to get a foothold in the game and could have found themselves behind midway through the first half.

Declan Devine must have read the riot act to his side at half time as they came out all guns blazing grabbing the lead after just a minute. Afolabi showed great strength to hold up the ball on the edge of the area before laying off the hugely impressive Clarke, who then dribbled though a host of defenders before slotting into the bottom corner.

Minutes later Afolabi had his own contender for miss of the season failing to connect from six-yards out to Coote’s clever flick – that had sold the UCD defence – summed up brilliantly by Dylan Connolly who fell to his knees in disbelief.

The home side showed bravery to not let their heads drop despite setbacks and there was always a chance of a sucker punch. Ciaran Behan almost provided just that, but saw his left footed curler narrowly miss the target.

But just after the hour mark Danny Grant, a constant threat throughout, flew through the air in a crowded area to head home from Connolly’s delightful cross, to double his side’s lead.

But UCD kept going and halved the deficit with a beautiful finish from substitute Alonge to make things slightly interesting for injury time as the visitors held on to seal a valuable three points.

UCD AFC: Lorcan Healy; Adam Wells, Evan Osam, Eanna Clancy, Ciaran Behan (Matthew Alonge, 72’); Sean Brennan (Brendan Barr, 72’), Dara Keane, Adam Verdon, Harry Curtis (Michael Gallagher, 59’); Jake Doyle (Danu Kinsella-Bishop, 55’), Michael Raggett (Daniel Norris, 55’)

Bohemian FC: James Talbot; Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, Krystian Nowak, Cian Byrne, Paddy Kirk; Dylan Connolly (Declan McDaid, 70’), Adam McDonnell, Ali Coote (James Akintunde, 80’), Danny Grant (John O’Sullivan, 80’); James Clarke (Jordan Flores, 70’), Johnny Afolabi (Williams, 85’)

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!