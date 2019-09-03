This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians handed 'glamorous tie' in Uefa Youth League

Craig Sexton’s side will face the champions of Greece in the first round.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 5:48 PM
29 minutes ago 1,065 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4794433
Bohs U19s manager Craig Sexton.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bohs U19s manager Craig Sexton.
Bohs U19s manager Craig Sexton.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BOHEMIANS’ U19S HAVE today been drawn with PAOK in the first round of the Uefa Youth League. 

Having been crowned Airtricity League U19 champions for the second consecutive year, Craig Sexton’s side will face the Greek title-winners in the domestic champions path. 

The ties are scheduled to take place on 2 and 23 October.

“Travel-wise, it’s going to be a challenge for us,” said Sexton. “It’ll be a long way to go for the team but that will be part of the experience which this tournament offers and we’re looking forward to it.

“We don’t know too much about PAOK at the moment so we’ll do our homework on them. But, they’re a big name in European football and it’s great for everybody. It’s great for the club, players and the entire league that we’re represented in the competition.

“We’re going to get to test ourselves against the very best and it is a glamorous tie which will definitely get the lads excited and it’ll be another fantastic opportunity for them to play on the European stage.”

Last season, the Gypsies lost out 4-2 on aggregate to FC Midtjylland of Denmark in the the U19 equivalent of the Champions League. 

“We’ve got a number of players from last season who will still be eligible to play this season which is great,” the Bohs boss added. “It’s fantastic, it’s brilliant for the entire league.”

It’s not just about Bohemians, it’s about everyone in underage football in Ireland and that the league gets to have these experiences.

“We need to share what we’re doing as a league to benefit everybody across youth football and hopefully this is an experience we can bring back into the league which will benefit everybody.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie