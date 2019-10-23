Bohemians exit Uefa Youth League after narrow defeat in Greece

BOHEMIANS BOWED OUT of the Uefa Youth League after losing out 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) against PAOK FC in tonight’s second leg tie in Thessaloniki.

After drawing 1-1 earlier this month in Dalymount Park in the first leg of their round of 32 clash, Bohemians needed to score in the second leg to progress but instead fell to a narrow defeat.

The breakthrough arrived for the Greek side in the 50th minute when PAOK striker Dimitrios Panidis netted and that transpired to be the only goal of the game.

Full-time PAOK 1 Bohs 0 (2-1 on agg)



Proud effort by Craig Sexton's men who worked extremely hard to find an equaliser which proved elusive.

In a scoreless first half the best chance for Bohemians fell to Dawson Devoy from the edge of the area but they were grateful to the intervention of goalkeeper Sean Bohan at the other end for denying PAOK and Andrew Lyons got back on another occasion to make a vital clearance.

Bohemians rang the changes in the second half as they went in search for an equaliser but despite Evan Ferguson going close near full-time, they slipped to a narrow defeat and made their exit from the competition.

PAOK FC: Christos Talichmanidis, Efstathios Tachatos (Vasilis Grosdis, 62′), Giannis Michailidis (captain), Panagiotis Panagiotou, Petros Kaloutsikidis, Dimitrios Tsopouroglu, Theocharis Tsiggaras, Kyriakos Glaxis, Antonis Gaitanidis (Christos Tzolis, 17′), Theodoros Pournaras (Dimitrios-Rafail Theodoridis, 69′), Dimitrios Panidis (Georgios Koutsias, 70′).

BOHEMIANS: Sean Bohan, Denis Smith (Gavin Liam O’Brien, 67’), Mitchell Byrne, Alex Kelly (c), Thomas Considine (Evan Ferguson, 55′), Andrew Lyons, Ross Tierney, Gavin Molloy (Robert Mahon, 82′), Dawson Devoy, Jack Moylan (Katlego Mashigo, 55′), Brandon Bermingham.

