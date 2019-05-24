Parkes' 89th-minute winner breaks Bohs' hearts as Sligo depart Dalymount with all three points

Bohemians 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS’ WINLESS RUN continued on Friday night as a well-taken double from man-of-the-match Romeo Parkes saw Sligo Rovers depart Dalymount Park with all three points following a hard-fought 2-1 win in the capital.

Parkes opened the scoring three minutes into the second half, before Conor Levingstone levelled just four minutes later. The Jamaican international found the back of the net again, however, securing the win late on in the 89th minute after the Gypsies were reduced to 10 men.

Keith Long’s side, without a win in four, were dealt a massive blow after just eight minutes with top scorer Dinny Corcoran being stretchered off with, in what looked like a bad ankle injury after twisting awkwardly inside the box.

The stretcher had barely been down the tunnel when it was required again. Levingston’s ball over the top caused all sorts of confusion and Dante Leverock and Ed McGinty came together with a sickening clash.

GOAL Sligo Rovers



Bohs 1-2 Sligo



Straight from a Bohs corner, Sligo go up the field and score what may be the match winner. Romeo Parkes with his second of the night. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/sTZ2L5Supv — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 24, 2019

The Sligo goalkeeper looked to have caught the Bermudan international flush in the face with his elbow, resulting in several minutes of treatment which would result in 18 minutes of stoppage time being added on at the end of the first half.

The game took a few minutes to come to life following the lengthy breaks in play but it was the hosts who looked more comfortable in possession as the unbeaten in six Sligo Rovers went more direct to left winger Romeo Parkes.

Neither side created much in the way of clearcut chances but both Danny Mandroiu and Levingston stung the palms of goalkeeper McGinty from distance as the hosts looked to reinvigorate the crowd as the 18 minutes of stoppage time drew to a close.

The half-time break seemed to help both sides regroup and refocus, as the second half burst into life. It was the visitors who broke the deadlock after just three minutes with a well worked move.

David Cawley played a beautiful slide rule pass to Romeo Parkes down the inside right channel and the Jamaican striker slotted into the far post, giving James Talbot no chance.

Bohs responded almost immediately as the impressive Conor Levingston hammered home a thunderous left footed effort from just out side the area, after his initial shot was blocked.

Bohemian’s Kevin Devaney with Johnny Dunleavy of Sligo Rovers. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Just as Bohs were in the ascendancy, their influential skipper saw red somewhat harshly. As the ball was switched over to the left wing, Derek Pender seemed to be following the ball all the way, but as he went to volley clear he caught Lewis Banks who got his body in front.

Despite going down to 10 men, the home side continued to use the ball well and looked the more likely to score. Corner after corner bombarded the Sligo Rovers goal but Keith Long’s troops just failed to get the final touch or stopped from last ditch defending.

Then came the heartbreak, right on the 90th minute, and totally against the run of play, Rovers broke from a Bohs corner. Ronan Coughlan switched the play as Romeo Parkes burst from midfield.

The front man controlled well, twisting and turning in the area before finally smashing past the helpless Talbot in a complete smash and grab, not that Liam Buckley or the travelling fans will care.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Derek Pender (c), Darragh Leahy, Aaron Barry, Danny Mandroiu, Robbie McCourt (Scott Allardice 79’), Dinny Corcoran (Ryan Swan 11’), Keith Ward, Kevin Devaney (Luke Wade-Slater 51’), Conor Levingston, James Finnerty

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Sam Warde, John Dunleavy (Regan Donelon 45’ (Kris Twardek 64’), Ronan Coughlan, Daryl Fordyce, Ronan Muray, John Mahon, David Cawley (c), Romeo Parkes, Dante Leverock (Kyle McFadden 27’)

Referee: Neil Doyle

