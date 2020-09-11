Sheridan signs off with impressive Waterford win as Bohs miss chance to close gap

Bohemians 0

Waterford 2

JOHN SHERIDAN’S EVENTFUL eight-game reign at the Waterford FC helm ended with a superb 2-0 victory over title-chasing Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The former Ireland international will leave to take charge of League One outfit Wigan following tonight’s win, a move confirmed by the Blues post-match, and signed off in style thanks to first-half goals by Ali Coote and Tyreke Wilson at Dalymount Park.

Everybody at Waterford FC would like to thank John for his incredible influence, professionalism and attitude in such a short space of time. We wish him all the best in his new role as manager with @LaticsOfficial #ThankYouJohn #Blues pic.twitter.com/vcvCwLrMSO — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) September 11, 2020

It was a deserved victory, too: despite a bright start wherein Danny Mandriou fired inches wide from range, Bohs fell flat and were restricted to such long-range efforts for most of the contest.

Waterford, meanwhile, hassled and harried their hosts at every opportunity, and even before they broke the deadlock it was they who had the game’s first real chance: after 22 minutes, Kurtis Byrne fired over from 15 or so yards after Tyreke Wilson’s effort was saved by Stephen McGuinness.

Two minutes later, the Munster side went one better, Ali Coote’s effort deflecting off Dan Casey past McGuinness and into the net for the opener.

John Martin nearly doubled their lead on the break before Bohs could muster much in response, his effort near the half-hour mark rattling the bar and sounding a warning which Keith Long’s side failed to heed.

With a couple of minutes left until half-time, Coote fired low from distance only to see his effort narrowly miss the mark; it felt as though Bohs would be doing well to get in and regroup with a one-goal deficit.

Tyreke Wilson had other plans, however. Over a minute into first-half stoppage time, he fired an unstoppable, curling free-kick over the wall and into McGuinness’ left-hand corner, the celebratory mood among Waterford’s players following them into the dressing-room at the turnaround.

Tyreke Wilson's superb free-kick in first-half injury time secured a 2-0 win for Waterford at Bohs. https://t.co/eB1suHBHnC pic.twitter.com/x7FfqLzOdl — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 11, 2020

The second half followed a similar pattern with Bohs struggling to carve opportunities or get off strikes at goal.

The seemingly cursed Martin almost made it three for the visitors only to see another of his efforts — this one a header — come back off the post on 71 minutes, two minutes later the superb Wilson was denied a second to his name when another free-kick attempt of his found the base of the woodwork also.

Soon afterwards, Waterford denied Bohs replacement Promise Omochere on the line as he thudded a Keith Ward corner goalwards and, with just over 10 minutes remaining, the pattern of the game was such that it felt as though the Blues would cruise to the finish line.

And so they did: Sheridan’s men protected their two-goal cushion and sent off their new — and now former — manager with an impressive victory.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Bohemians remain five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers having played a game more than their Dublin rivals in second, while Waterford have briefly overtaken Dundalk in third with the Lilywhites in action against Shelbourne at the time of writing.

Former Waterford boss John Sheridan, who has been confirmed as Wigan's new manager. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

At Wigan, Sheridan will replace former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook, who stepped down last month following in-administration Wigan’s relegation from the Championship. Leam Richardson, Cook’s assistant, had been in caretaker charge since his departure.

Sheridan said on wiganathletic.com: “I am really pleased to be given the opportunity to work with Leam and the rest of the coaching staff to try and provide some stability for the players in what is a challenging time for the club.

“For me, regardless of the situation, this is a good chance to come and manage a good football club that – despite some well-documented departures – still has some very good players at the level.

“I am looking forward to getting going and can assure the club’s supporters that I will give my all to try and help the team in this period.”

Dean Watson, on behalf of Wigan’s joint administrators, said: “Following discussions with Leam Richardson and at Leam’s request, we agreed it would be beneficial to the team and the coaching staff to add someone of John’s experience and calibre to the staff.

“Whilst talks continue with potential buyers, it is important the team is in safe hands and John – who has managed over 650 EFL matches – will work with Leam, Nick Colgan and Gregor Rioch to prepare the team for the early matches this season.”

The Latics’ League One campaign begins on Sunday when they face Ipswich at Portman Road.

They were relegated after being hit by a 12-point deduction for going into administration, with an appeal against the sanction proving unsuccessful.

- With additional reporting from Press Association