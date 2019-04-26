Bohs and Waterford share the spoils after entertaining Dalymount duel

Bohemians 0

Waterford 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

IT WAS HONOURS even at a packed Dalymount Park and this was as entertaining a goalless draw as you’re likely to see.

With a hectic Easter schedule in full swing, Bohemians made eight changes to the side that defeated arch rivals Shamrock Rovers on Tuesday night. Those amendments showed against a more experienced Waterford side who dominated the midfield from the outset.

Nevertheless, Bohs had the best chance of the opening exchanges and really should have taken the lead, albeit against the run of play. Ryan Graydon’s left-footed delivery found the unmarked Ryan Swan, but with the goal at his mercy, the forward completely misjudged the flight of the ball and his header fell into the grateful arms of Matthew Connor.

This chance seemed to spark the game into life and it became an entertaining end-to-end affair. James Talbot, the Gypsies’ saviour on a number of occasions this season, showed again just why he is so highly rated. The 22-year-old pulled off two more incredible saves for the scrap book to deny ex-Bohs men JJ Lunney and Ismahil Akinade.

The home side found themselves under severe pressure after the restart and just couldn’t get out of their half. The introductions of Dinny Corcoran and Danny Mandroiu just before the hour mark were needed to improve their fortunes.

The changes almost paid immediate dividends, with Corcoran having a low strike deflected just wide of the post. The blue waves of pressure continued but the Bohs rearguard, impressively marshalled by the skipper for the evening Aaron Barry, kept them at bay with little in the way of clear-cut chances.

The game finished with both sides huffing and puffing but unable to find the elusive breakthrough in an entertaining and evenly- contested game.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Aaron Barry, Robbie McCourt, Keith Ward, Conor Levingston, Ryan Graydon (Danny Mandroiu, 58), James Finnerty, Andy Lyons, Paddy Kirk, Ryan Swan, Ali Reghba (Dinny Corcoran, 58).

WATERFORD: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Shane Duggan, Maxim Kouogun, JJ Lunney, Aaron Drinan, Zak Elbouzedi, Damien Delaney, Aaron Simpson, Bastien Hery, Ismahil Akinade.

Referee: Graham Kelly.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: