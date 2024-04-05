Amond strike secures away win for Waterford against Bohemians

Bohemians 0

Waterford 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

WATERFORD FC EDGED a tight affair at a packed Dalymount Park, with the experienced hitman Padraig Amond’s first half strike proving enough on the night, as two sides with mixed starts to the season cancelled each other out for the majority.

Upon his Dalymount Park homecoming Keith Long, who spent eight years in charge of the Phibsborough side, received a rapturous standing applause from the Jodi stand in recognition of all his hard work during his tenure.

And following the narrowest of home defeats to reigning champions Shamrock Rovers, the visitors – having included five former Bohs players in their squad – signalled their intent early on when one of which, Grant Horton, rose highest in a packed area but failed to guide his header on target from a whipped inswinging corner.

Following a tentative opening in which both sides cancelled each other out, the deadlock was eventually broken just after the half hour mark.

Having been played through by a well weighted pass from Robbie McCourt, Blues hitman Padraig Amond made no mistake hammering past Kacper Chorazka to bag his fifth of the season so far.

But just moments later the home side spurned a gilt edged chance to level when the in-form Dayle Rooney, fresh from his two set-piece assists on Monday, failed to take advantage of a mistake in the Waterford defence and shot straight at the brave Sam Sargeant having found himself clear through.

Rooney was at it again just before the break when he controlled Paddy Kirk’s looping cross beautifully, before cutting inside and forcing Sargeant to save at full stretch.

Ten minutes into the restart the home side went close again when James Akintunde failed to get over the ball and saw his header miss the target.

Despite Alan Reynolds unloading his bench in a desperate bid to haul his side level, his side just lacked that final ball as the encounter entered the dying embers. Although substitute Declan McDaid and Paddy Kirk tested Sargeant late on, Bohs, now with just three at the back, were unable to break down a solid Blues defence as time got the better of them as a mix of boos and applause greeted the full time whistle

Bohemian FC: Kacper Chorzka; Luke Matheson (Martin Miller, 79’), Jevon Mills, Jordan Flores, Paddy Kirk; James McManus (Cian Byrne, 64’), Adam McDonnell (Brian McManus, 76’); Dayle Rooney (Declan McDaid, 64’), James Clarke, Dylan Connolly; James Akintunde (Sten Reinkort, 76’).

Subs not used: James Talbot, Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, Aboubacar Keita, Danny Grant

Waterford: Sam Sargeant; Darragh Power, Grant Horton, Darragh Leahy, Robbie McCourt (Ryan Burke, 83’); Rowan McDonald (Niall O’Keefe, 9’), Harvey Macadam; Maleace Asamoah (Kacper Radkowski, 83’), Ben McCormack, Connor Parsons; Padraig Amond.

Subs not used: Matthew Connor, Connor Evans, Christie Pattison, Dean McMenamy, Joseph Forde, Kacper Skwierczynski.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan