Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Friday 23 July 2021
Advertisement

Bohs' WNL clash cancelled because of Covid cases

The FAI have also announced a series of fixture changes in the men’s league.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 23 Jul 2021, 6:51 PM
18 minutes ago 162 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5504248
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

BOHEMIANS’ WOMEN’S NATIONAL League clash with DLR Waves, slated for tomorrow, has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Bohemians’ squad. 

“Bohemian FC can confirm a positive Covid-19 situation within our WNL squad has led to the postponement of tomorrow’s game against DLR Waves, which was due to take place at Dalymount Park”, read a Bohs statement.

“Out of respect to those involved, we will make no further comment. We wish them well in their recovery.”

Bohs’ U19 EA Sports Cup game with Peamount United, scheduled to take place on Sunday, has also been postponed. 

Meanwhile, the FAI have confirmed a series of fixture changes in the men’s Premier Division. 

The kick-off time for the fixture between Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic for Friday, 30 July, at Tallaght Stadium has been changed to 8pm.

The fixtures between Bohemians and Finn Harps (originally scheduled for Friday, 30 July) and Sligo Rovers and Dundalk (originally scheduled for Saturday, 31 July) will take place on Monday, 2 August, kicking off at 3pm. These may yet be subject to another postponement – they’ll be pushed back again if Bohs or Dundalk win their second qualifying round ties in the Europa Conference League. 

Shamrock Rovers are already in the third qualifying round of that competition, and so their meeting with Longford Town, set for Friday 6 August, has been pushed back to Sunday, 8 August at 3pm. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Bohs’ slated meeting with Waterford and Dundalk’s clash with Saint Pat’s will also be moved to Sunday, 8 August at 3pm should they be involved in European action. 

Rovers’ league meeting with Drogheda a week later has been refixed too, and will take place on Sunday, 15 August at 3pm. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie