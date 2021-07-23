Bohs' WNL clash cancelled because of Covid cases

BOHEMIANS’ WOMEN’S NATIONAL League clash with DLR Waves, slated for tomorrow, has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Bohemians’ squad.

“Bohemian FC can confirm a positive Covid-19 situation within our WNL squad has led to the postponement of tomorrow’s game against DLR Waves, which was due to take place at Dalymount Park”, read a Bohs statement.

“Out of respect to those involved, we will make no further comment. We wish them well in their recovery.”

Bohs’ U19 EA Sports Cup game with Peamount United, scheduled to take place on Sunday, has also been postponed.

Meanwhile, the FAI have confirmed a series of fixture changes in the men’s Premier Division.

The kick-off time for the fixture between Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic for Friday, 30 July, at Tallaght Stadium has been changed to 8pm.

The fixtures between Bohemians and Finn Harps (originally scheduled for Friday, 30 July) and Sligo Rovers and Dundalk (originally scheduled for Saturday, 31 July) will take place on Monday, 2 August, kicking off at 3pm. These may yet be subject to another postponement – they’ll be pushed back again if Bohs or Dundalk win their second qualifying round ties in the Europa Conference League.

Shamrock Rovers are already in the third qualifying round of that competition, and so their meeting with Longford Town, set for Friday 6 August, has been pushed back to Sunday, 8 August at 3pm.

Bohs’ slated meeting with Waterford and Dundalk’s clash with Saint Pat’s will also be moved to Sunday, 8 August at 3pm should they be involved in European action.

Rovers’ league meeting with Drogheda a week later has been refixed too, and will take place on Sunday, 15 August at 3pm.