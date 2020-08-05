Bohemians raise awareness for homeless charity with new WNL jersey

Chloe and Jessica Darby, Chris Brien (president, Bohemian FC), Gerry Carney (Inner City Helping Homeless) and Daniel Lambert (Director, Bohemian FC) at Dalymount Park.

BOHEMIANS HAVE LAUNCHED their latest initiative, which will see the club raise awareness for Inner City Helping Homelessness (ICHH).

The Dublin club are taking part in their inaugural campaign in the Women’s National League, which begins this Saturday with a trip to Wexford Youths.

Throughout the season, Bohs’ women will wear home and away jerseys featuring the ICHH logo.

The ICHH is a charity that provides essential outreach services for people sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin.

“The work done by ICHH throughout the city is invaluable, ” said Bohemian FC Commercial Director Daniel Lambert. “They are a lifeline for the most vulnerable people in our society – those with no place to call home.

“We are proud as a club to use our name and profile to raise awareness on societal and human rights issues which impact upon us all. In this case, several of our club members and indeed a board member have actively volunteered with ICCH and see first hand the challenges faced by people forced to sleep on our streets.

We also work, mainly through the Bohemian Foundation, with people with visual impairments, children in disadvantaged schools, people in prison, people in Direct Provision, people with mental disabilities and with older people.

“First and foremost, we are a football club. But it is as important that we have a net positive impact on our communities too.”

Sisters Jessica and Chloe Darby in the new kit. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

“Homelessness has been and continues to be a scourge on our society – we need radical reforms and changes to secure proper housing provision. Bohemians’ efforts allow us to shine a light on homelessness,” ICHH director Anthony Flynn added.

“This is another fantastic initiative by Bohemians, who have used their platform to highlight inequality within the LGBTQ community, direct provision and now homelessness.”

