This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians raise awareness for homeless charity with new WNL jersey

The Dublin club are embarking on their inaugural season in the Women’s National League.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 592 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5168159
Chloe and Jessica Darby, Chris Brien (president, Bohemian FC), Gerry Carney (Inner City Helping Homeless) and Daniel Lambert (Director, Bohemian FC) at Dalymount Park.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE
Chloe and Jessica Darby, Chris Brien (president, Bohemian FC), Gerry Carney (Inner City Helping Homeless) and Daniel Lambert (Director, Bohemian FC) at Dalymount Park.
Chloe and Jessica Darby, Chris Brien (president, Bohemian FC), Gerry Carney (Inner City Helping Homeless) and Daniel Lambert (Director, Bohemian FC) at Dalymount Park.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS HAVE LAUNCHED their latest initiative, which will see the club raise awareness for Inner City Helping Homelessness (ICHH). 

The Dublin club are taking part in their inaugural campaign in the Women’s National League, which begins this Saturday with a trip to Wexford Youths. 

Throughout the season, Bohs’ women will wear home and away jerseys featuring the ICHH logo. 

The ICHH is a charity that provides essential outreach services for people sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin. 

“The work done by ICHH throughout the city is invaluable, ” said Bohemian FC Commercial Director Daniel Lambert. “They are a lifeline for the most vulnerable people in our society – those with no place to call home.

“We are proud as a club to use our name and profile to raise awareness on societal and human rights issues which impact upon us all. In this case, several of our club members and indeed a board member have actively volunteered with ICCH and see first hand the challenges faced by people forced to sleep on our streets.

We also work, mainly through the Bohemian Foundation, with people with visual impairments, children in disadvantaged schools, people in prison, people in Direct Provision, people with mental disabilities and with older people.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“First and foremost, we are a football club. But it is as important that we have a net positive impact on our communities too.”

Bohs jerseys Sisters Jessica and Chloe Darby in the new kit. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

“Homelessness has been and continues to be a scourge on our society – we need radical reforms and changes to secure proper housing provision. Bohemians’ efforts allow us to shine a light on homelessness,” ICHH director Anthony Flynn added.

“This is another fantastic initiative by Bohemians, who have used their platform to highlight inequality within the LGBTQ community, direct provision and now homelessness.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie