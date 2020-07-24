Bohemians to play at Aviva Stadium if drawn at home in Europa League

BOHEMIAN FC HAS announced that should the League of Ireland side be drawn at home in their Europa League qualifier next month, the game will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

The Gypsies — whose home ground is Dalymount Park in Phibsorough, north Dublin — will learn their fate on Monday, 10 August as the draw for the first qualifying round takes place.

Bohs will discover who they will face, and whether they will have home advantage, in the opening round, which is due to take place behind closed doors on Thursday, 27 August.

Qualifiers for both the Champions League and Europa League this season will be a single game each rather than the usual two-legged home and away format due to the upheaval of the football calendar through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bohs qualified for the Europa League after finishing third in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League in 2019.

🏟️We are pleased to confirm that should we be drawn at home in our Europa League qualifier next month, the tie will take place at the Aviva Stadium.



The club wishes to express its thanks to the FAI for facilitating this. https://t.co/IrooDUgwn3 pic.twitter.com/ssmGb3WjVr — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) July 24, 2020

“The club wishes to express its thanks to the FAI for facilitating this,” a statement from Bohemians reads.

“Hosting a potential home tie at a modern and spacious world class facility would allow the club to maintain the absolute maximum levels of health and safety measures in line with Uefa Covid-19 European football protocols.”

