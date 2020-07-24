This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohemians to play at Aviva Stadium if drawn at home in Europa League

The north Dublin club confirmed the news this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 Jul 2020, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago 768 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5159362
A general view of the Aviva Stadium.
BOHEMIAN FC HAS announced that should the League of Ireland side be drawn at home in their Europa League qualifier next month, the game will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

The Gypsies — whose home ground is Dalymount Park in Phibsorough, north Dublin — will learn their fate on Monday, 10 August as the draw for the first qualifying round takes place.

Bohs will discover who they will face, and whether they will have home advantage, in the opening round, which is due to take place behind closed doors on Thursday, 27 August.

Qualifiers for both the Champions League and Europa League this season will be a single game each rather than the usual two-legged home and away format due to the upheaval of the football calendar through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bohs qualified for the Europa League after finishing third in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League in 2019.

“The club wishes to express its thanks to the FAI for facilitating this,” a statement from Bohemians reads.

“Hosting a potential home tie at a modern and spacious world class facility would allow the club to maintain the absolute maximum levels of health and safety measures in line with Uefa Covid-19 European football protocols.”

