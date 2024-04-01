Bohs beat Galway to earn first victory under Reynolds

Galway United 0

Bohemians 2

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

BOHEMIANS OUTCLASSED their hosts with a dominant display in Eamonn Deacy Park to record a welcome win for new boss Alan Reynolds.

A header from a set-piece was the genesis for the goals in either half. Yet, Bohs controlled large swathes of the game and were at it from the off.

Jordan Flores caught a corner kick on the volley and was only thwarted by a Conor McCormack goal-line clearance in the third minute.

Brendan Clarke had to stop Paddy Kirk twice as he got on the end of Dayle Rooney’s deliveries. James McManus was also close with an effort from the edge of the area.

After the frantic start, Rooney eventually unlocked the defence. A sumptuous delivery from a free-kick in the 21st minute reached Jevon Mills. The defender’s glancing header nestled in the far corner for a deserved lead.

Dylan Connolly, a constant threat on the left, nearly doubled the lead five minutes later. A turnover in the United half was followed by a quick shift of possession to Connolly. His shot forced Clarke to tip over the bar.

There was some joy for United who grew into the game in the second quarter. David Hurley was well blocked when he was looming down on goal. Ed McCarthy was also close before Karl O’Sullivan’s header just before the break had Kacper Chorazka worried but he scrambled to gather.

Nonetheless, Bohs were two clear inside the hour mark. Oluwaseun Akintunde’s bullet header steered home another fantastic delivery from a Rooney corner.

United could scarcely have been closer to pulling back the goal, which the game needed in the subsequent 10 minutes.

Substitute Francely Lomboto’s first touch, a diving header, was cleared off the line by Mills.

Patrick Hickey and Stephen Walsh were also close but it was immaterial in the end as Bohs held on for a comprehensive win.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Esua, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Al-Amin Kazeem (Francely Lomboto 63); Aodh Dervin (Regan Donelon 45), Vince Borden (Wassim Auoachria 79), Conor McCormack (Patrick Hickey 63), David Hurley, Ed McCarthy; Karl O’Sullivan (Stephen Walsh 45).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Luke Matheson (Declan McDaid 80), Jevon Mills, Jordan Flores, Paddy Kirk; Dayle Rooney, James McManus, James Clarke, Adam McDonnell (Brian McManus 69), Dylan Connolly (Cian Byrne 80); Oluwaseuen Akintunde (Sten Reinkort 67).

Referee: Gavin Colfer

First Division results: