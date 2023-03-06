Bohemians beat Drogheda to get back to winning ways

Bohemians 3

Drogheda United 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHS BOUNCED BACK from Friday night’s bitterly disappointing derby day defeat to Shelbourne with a hard fought victory over previously unbeaten Drogheda United.

Over 4,000 supporters at Dalymount Park braved the bitter cold but were treated to a thrilling end-to-end encounter under the famous old lights.

As expected, in front of their sold out allocation again, the home side made a dominant start and took the lead with just nine minutes on the clock. Jordan Flores, operating at left back, struck home yet another stunning free kick, similar to his opener against Dundalk just a couple of weeks previous.

The visitors, sticking to the old adage of not changing a winning side, came into the clash brimming with confidence from an impressive victory over Sligo Rovers, and replied just minutes later. On-loan frontman Freddie Draper took full advantage of a James Talbot error, bundling home for his first of the season.

The game was wide open with both sides going for the juggler, but it was the home side who got their noses back in front when Emmanuel Adeboyega’s half-clearance fell kindly to Ali Coote, who smashed home his volley from 12-yards.

It seemed attack was the best form of defence for the home side and six minutes after the restart doubled their advantage. The impressive James Akintunde eventually forced the ball home despite Adegboyega’s best efforts to clear off the line.

Kevin Doherty’s charges refused to let their heads drop and looked threatening at every set piece, suffocating James Talbot and forcing goalmouth scrambles, but on each occasion the Bohs rearguard stood firm to protect their valuable two-goal lead.

There were huge claims from both sides for penalties with Conor Keeley looking to stop a thunderous effort destined for the target, and at the other end Draper tangled with what looked like three Bohs players but both were waved away.

The big games keep coming as the Declan Devine revolution rolls on, with Bohs traveling across town for another Dublin derby at a sold out Richmond Park on Friday, whilst The Drogs are back in Dublin for a tricky trip to The Students.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Jay Benn (Grant Horton, 72’), Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Jordan Flores, Declan McDaid (Dean Williams, 83’) Keith Buckley (Adam McDonnell, 72’), James McManus, Ali Coote, James Akintunde, Jonathan Afolabi

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe, Elicha Ahui, Conor Keeley, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Evan Weir, Adam Foley (Warren Davis, 77’), Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan (Dylan Grimes, 57’), Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 77’), Dayle Rooney (Michael Leddy, 69’), Freddie Draper

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath)

