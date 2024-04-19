Akintunde on target as Bohemians continue winning run

Bohemians 1

Drogheda United 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS MADE IT three wins in their last three against a dogged and determined Drogheda United as the Rennie revolution rolled on.

Their previous meeting earlier in the season ended with the visitors notching a 2-1 victory – their only win of the season – and since have become the league’s draw specialists with five so far this campaign, but unfortunately for the raucous travelling support they couldn’t make it six as James Akintunde’s strike earned all three points for the Phibsborough outfit.

Gypsie’s boss Alan Reynolds has certainly been utilising his squad with three tough games in a week, making another six changes to the side that overcame Dundalk on Monday night and despite dominating possession in a tetchy opening period never looked like troubling Jethran Barr in the visitors’ goal as their continued attempts at a ball over the top drew frustrated groans.

But with a quarter of an hour played the shakings of the head turned to roars of delight as the match winner from Monday night, James Akintunde, popped up unmarked in the area to finish coolly following some excellent work by the marauding Luke Matheson down the right hand side.

The surprising deployment of Adam McDonnell in the number 10 role brought about an abundance of energy in the Bohs final third often running beyond strike Akintunde causing confusion in the Drogs rearguard.

Bohs’ Dayle Rooney and Gary Deegan of Drogheda United. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Looking relatively comfortable with the one goal cushion approaching the break, the home side almost found themselves on level terms when, following a bit of head tennis in the area, Ryan Brennan saw his acrobatic effort sail just over the bar, sending a reminder of the threat they possessed.

There was a beautifully poignant half time tribute to the victims of the Stardust tragedy, as Christy Moore’s ‘They Never Came Home’ played over the PA, with fans on all sides lighting up the famous old ground with their phones in honour of the 48 that tragically lost their lives in 1981.

The home side started the second half much sharper and had two good chances to add to their lead. Firstly, McDonnell made a lung bursting run over the top before squaring to Dayle Rooney who was snuffed out at the last second. Moments later the ex-Drogheda man dragged a low strike just wide of the post from the edge of the area.

Although the visitors threw everything at the hosts, fashioning glorious chances through substitutes Frantz Pierrot and Killian Cailloce, who saw a header cleared off the line, Bohs defended resolutely to make it a massive nine points in seven days with another well earned clean sheet to boot.

BOHEMIAN FC: Kacper Chorazka; Luke Matheson, Jevon Mills (Cian Byrne, 45’), Aboubacar Keita, Paddy Kirk; James McManus (Brian McManus, 75’) Jordan Flores; Declan McDaid (Dylan Connolly, 68’), Adam McDonnell (James Clarke, 87’), Dayle Rooney; James Akintunde (Filip Piszczek, 68’)

DROGHEDA UNITED: Jethren Barr; Luke Heeney (Killian Cailloce, 79’), Hayden Cann, Jack Keaney, Conor Kane (David Webster, 79’); Gary Deegan, Oisin Gallagher; Adam Foley, Darragh Markey (Matthew O’Brien, 66’), Warren Davis (Aaron McNally, 58’); Ryan Brennan (Frantz Pierrot, 58’)

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow)