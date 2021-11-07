Bohs earn massive three points in thrilling come-from-behind win at Dalymount Park

Bohemian FC 2

Drogheda United 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHS EARNED A massive three points in a thrilling come-from-behind win at a chilly Dalymount Park

Man-of-the-match Ross Tierney struck twice in the second half to rescue the points, having seen his side fall behind to a Ciaran Kelly own goal.

Despite just the one point separating the sides at kick-off, both had very different aspirations for the remainder of the season.

The Gypsies knew that a win would leapfrog Derry City into what could be an important fourth place come the end of the season in the race for a European spot. Whereas the visitors, off the back of their fourth game in nine days, were looking to try to cement their Premier Division status for another season, coming into the clash off the back of a heartbreaking late concession in the Louth derby just three days previous.

Ex-Bohs hero Dinny Corcoran made a rare start as the Drogs’ two top scorers, Mark Doyle and Chris Lyons, looked on, and looked sharp early on linking the play from midfield to front, but it was Bohs who had the first two chances of note.

Firstly, the energetic Tierney burst into the box but dragged a low left-footed shot wide and, minutes later, a well-worked move down the right wing resulted in Andy Lyons drilling a low cross into the area, but Ali Coote failed to sort his feet in time as the ball looped up in the air.

With most of the ball and a patient build-up, Bohs had little to show for it in the way of goalmouth action as they met a resolute and organised Drogheda rearguard. Dawson Devoy did sting the palms of David Odumoso midway through the half, but the final ball was constantly lacking and drew frustrated groans throughout the Jodi stand.

And then, just before the half-hour mark, the visitors broke the deadlock. Ciaran Kelly’s clumsy foul in the corner allowed Luke Heeney the opportunity to deliver a dangerously-whipped back-post cross that was bundled home past his own keeper by Kelly, who had a nightmare couple of minutes, in what has been an excellent season for the centre-back.

As the half-time whistle drew closer, Tyreke Wilson, Liam Burt and Ali Coote each had long distance efforts, but again, shooting straight at the impressive Odumoso who held well on each occasion.

Keith Long must have dished out the hairdryer treatment at half time, as just a minute into the restart, Bohs really should have been level. Wilson’s corner was met by the head of Promise Omochere, who rose well, but could only direct his header down and a yard wide.

It was a signal of intent, though, as just a minute later, Bohs grabbed the equaliser. Coote dribbled in from the right wing and found Tierney on the edge of the area, and the Irish U21 International spun and smashed a powerful low strike into the corner.

The game was finally opening up, and Dinny Corcoran was unlucky to see his looping header caught by Stephen McGuinness, and then goal-scorer Tierney found himself free in the area from Omochere’s pass but couldn’t repeat the feat moments earlier.

Following a long stoppage for a nasty looking injury to Jordan Adeyemo, who landed awkwardly on his ankle, the home fans thought they had gotten in front. Promise Omochere raced free into the area on the right, but opted for power as his shot nestled in the side netting, with some of the Gypsie faithful celebrating prematurely thinking it was in.

Devoy then went inches from scoring at the end of a sweeping move but saw his low strike miss the target by inches, as Bohs tried to ramp up the pressure.

With a quarter-of-an-hour remaining, the pressure told and it was that man again, Tierney. who struck a beautiful right-footed effort from 20 yards out, giving Odumoso no chance.

The visitors unloaded their bench in a bid to get back into the game as it became an end-to-end thriller.

And having missed a gilt-edged chance to equalise through top scorer Doyle with the goal at his mercy, from Darragh Markeys blocked effort, Bohs went straight down the other end and really should have killed the tie off, but James Clarke made an excellent last-ditch block as Liam Burts’ placed effort looked to be going on target.

But it was the hosts who took all three points in the end and with just a couple of games left in the season, the Gypsies know it’s all about securing that fourth place spot and building momentum and keeping as fresh a squad as possible, ahead of the FAI Cup final.

Following today’s defeat, Tim Clancy’s troops have a ‘final’ of their own as they travel to the champions, Shamrock Rovers, on the 19th knowing they might need a big performance, and hoping one or two results go their way in the race to

avoid the dreaded relegation play-off spot.

Bohemian FC: Stephen McGuinness, Andy Lyons (Rory Feely, 57’), Ciaran Kelly, Rob Cornwall, Tyreke Wilson, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy (Keith Buckley, 88’), Ali Coote (Keith Ward, 73’), Liam Burt, Ross Tierney, Promise Omochere

Drogheda United: David Odumoso, James Brown, Conor Kane, Daniel O’Reilly, Dinny Corcoran (Chris Lyons,74’), Jake Hyland (Darragh Markey, 80), Killian Phillips, Jordan Adeyemo (Mark Doyle, 63’), Luke Heeney (James Clarke, 80), Joe Redmond, Dane Massey (Ronan Murphy, 80’)

Referee: Damien MacGraith.