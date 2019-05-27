Cork pay the penalty against Bohs, Derry see off Harps in extra time in EA Sports Cup quarters

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BOHEMIANS ENJOYED MIXED fortunes from the penalty spot, but emerged with a 2-0 win none the less after a feisty EA Sports Cup quarter-final against Cork City.

Daniel Mandroiu sealed the win with an 82nd-minute penalty. But Bohs went into half-time with a lead thanks to Ross Tierney’s 33rd-minute finish, a home celebration that came hot on the heels of disappointment over Sam Byrne’s failed penalty attempt after Ryan Graydon had been felled by Kevin O’Connor in a scramble for a rebounded shot.

Moments later, the rebound delivered the crucial goal for Bohs as Graydon’s drive pinged off the post and into the path of Tierney.

Sean McLoughlin of Cork City leaps with Ross Tierney and Luke Wade-Slater of Bohs. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Brandywell faithful got their money’s worth for tonight’s north-west derby as Derry finished strong to see off Finn Harps 2-1 after extra time.

Nathan Boyle broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half, giving the Donegal club a lead they held until the final 10 minutes.

David Parkhouse netted the equaliser from a Ciaran Coll cross with seven minutes remaining in regulation time. And the striker was quickest off the mark in extra time to grab his second and a vital lead.

Harps pushed for penalties, but a goal-line clearance from Ciaron Harkin and a brilliant stop from Nathan Gartside ensured the Candystripes advance with their second win over their neighbours in the space of four days.

John Mountney celebrates Dundalk's second. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

At Oriel Park, an early splurge proved vital as Dundalk progressed with a 3-1 victory. Though they were made to sweat late on by UCD.

John Mountney was at the heart of things for the hosts, assisting Brian Gartland’s seventh-minute opener and 10 minutes later he doubled the lead with a confident finish.

Youssef Mahdy breathed life into a contest that looked settled with an inventive finish on 79 minutes, but there was to be no turnaround for the Students. Instead, Georgie Kelly netted a late penalty to seal Dundalk’s passage.

Goals were at a premium at the Carlisle Grounds and Bray Wanderers were unable to find a response after falling 0-1 down inside the opening 15 minutes against Waterford.

Scott Twine decided the tie with a beautifully-struck free-kick beyond Gabriel Silva and the visitors were able to keep their hosts at bay.

EA Sports Cup quarter-finals

Bohemians 2 Cork City 0

Derry City 2 Finn Harps 1 (AET)

Dundalk 3 UCD 1

Bray Wanderers 0 Waterford 1

