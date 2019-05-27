This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork pay the penalty against Bohs, Derry see off Harps in extra time in EA Sports Cup quarters

Dundalk and Waterford also made the final four with wins this evening.

By The42 Team Monday 27 May 2019, 10:28 PM
8 minutes ago 227 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4656750

A view of Cork City players during the warm-up Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BOHEMIANS ENJOYED MIXED fortunes from the penalty spot, but emerged with a 2-0 win none the less after a feisty EA Sports Cup quarter-final against Cork City.

Daniel Mandroiu sealed the win with an 82nd-minute penalty. But Bohs went into half-time with a lead thanks to Ross Tierney’s 33rd-minute finish, a home celebration that came hot on the heels of disappointment over Sam Byrne’s failed penalty attempt after Ryan Graydon had been felled by Kevin O’Connor in a scramble for a rebounded shot.

Moments later, the rebound delivered the crucial goal for Bohs as Graydon’s drive pinged off the post and into the path of Tierney.

Sean McLoughlin with Ross Tierney and Luke Wade-Slater Sean McLoughlin of Cork City leaps with Ross Tierney and Luke Wade-Slater of Bohs. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Brandywell faithful got their money’s worth for tonight’s north-west derby as Derry finished strong to see off Finn Harps 2-1 after extra time.

Nathan Boyle broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half, giving the Donegal club a lead they held until the final 10 minutes.

David Parkhouse netted the equaliser from a Ciaran Coll cross with seven minutes remaining in regulation time. And the striker was quickest off the mark in extra time to grab his second and a vital lead.

Harps pushed for penalties, but a goal-line clearance from Ciaron Harkin and a brilliant stop from Nathan Gartside ensured the Candystripes advance with their second win over their neighbours in the space of four days.

Brian Gartland celebrates scoring with his teammates John Mountney celebrates Dundalk's second. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

At Oriel Park, an early splurge proved vital as Dundalk progressed with a 3-1 victory. Though they were made to sweat late on by UCD.

John Mountney was at the heart of things for the hosts, assisting Brian Gartland’s seventh-minute opener and 10 minutes later he doubled the lead with a confident finish.

Youssef Mahdy breathed life into a contest that looked settled with an inventive finish on 79 minutes, but there was to be no turnaround for the Students. Instead, Georgie Kelly netted a late penalty to seal Dundalk’s passage. 

Goals were at a premium at the Carlisle Grounds and Bray Wanderers were unable to find a response after falling 0-1 down inside the opening 15 minutes against Waterford.

Scott Twine decided the tie with a beautifully-struck free-kick beyond Gabriel Silva and the visitors were able to keep their hosts at bay.

EA Sports Cup quarter-finals

Bohemians 2 Cork City 0

Derry City 2 Finn Harps 1 (AET)

Dundalk 3 UCD 1

Bray Wanderers 0 Waterford 1

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie