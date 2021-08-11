Greek police warn 200 travelling Bohs fans to stay away ahead of historic tie

BOHEMIANS FANS WHO have travelled to Greece for their club’s historic Europa Conference League clash with PAOK have been told by police to stay away from the Toumba Stadium tomorrow night.

It’s estimated that 200 of the Dalymount Park faithful made their way to Thessaloniki as Keith Long’s side bid to reach the play-off stage with a 2-1 lead from the first-leg in Dublin last week.

It’s believed many purchased tickets for the tie directly from PAOK prior to arrival, but Bohs were informed earlier today by local authorities that only Greek passport holders would be permitted entry for arguably one of the biggest fixtures in the Gypsies’ history.

Amid continuing Covid-19 restrictions there are still no official allocations for away supporters, although the pockets of POAK fans who purchased tickets for the meeting in Aviva Stadium last week were able to gain entry.

Bohs player train in the Toumba Stadium earlier this evening. Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

Greek police have come down harder however, and a Bohs spokesperson said: “Bohemian FC wishes to inform supporters in Greece that we have been told by PAOK and Thessaloniki police to advise you, in the interests of your own safety, not to travel to tomorrow’s Europe Conference League qualifier between PAOK and Bohemians.

“While UEFA guidelines for European qualifiers do not allow away team ticket allocations at this present time, we had hoped that those who had purchased tickets directly from PAOK might be accommodated.

“This evening we have been informed by police that only people with Greek passports will be allowed to attend, and that no Irish passport holders will not be permitted entry.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“PAOK further informed us that any tickets purchased today by Bohemians fans will be refunded, but that no refunds will be given for tickets purchased tomorrow.

“The commitment to the team shown by our supporters has not gone unnoticed by the management and players. While this situation is out of our control, the club deeply regrets that no compromise could be found.

“In the interests of your own safety, we ask supporters to heed the advice not to travel to Toumba tomorrow.”