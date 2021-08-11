Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 11 August 2021
Advertisement

Greek police warn 200 travelling Bohs fans to stay away ahead of historic tie

“While UEFA guidelines for European qualifiers do not allow away team ticket allocations at this present time, we had hoped that those who had purchased tickets directly from PAOK might be accommodated.”

By David Sneyd Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 7:47 PM
44 minutes ago 5,025 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5520622
Bohemians fans celebrate during the first leg at Aviva Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Bohemians fans celebrate during the first leg at Aviva Stadium.
Bohemians fans celebrate during the first leg at Aviva Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BOHEMIANS FANS WHO have travelled to Greece for their club’s historic Europa Conference League clash with PAOK have been told by police to stay away from the Toumba Stadium tomorrow night.

It’s estimated that 200 of the Dalymount Park faithful made their way to Thessaloniki as Keith Long’s side bid to reach the play-off stage with a 2-1 lead from the first-leg in Dublin last week.

It’s believed many purchased tickets for the tie directly from PAOK prior to arrival, but Bohs were informed earlier today by local authorities that only Greek passport holders would be permitted entry for arguably one of the biggest fixtures in the Gypsies’ history.

Amid continuing Covid-19 restrictions there are still no official allocations for away supporters, although the pockets of POAK fans who purchased tickets for the meeting in Aviva Stadium last week were able to gain entry.

a-general-view-of-bohemians-players-during-training Bohs player train in the Toumba Stadium earlier this evening. Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

Greek police have come down harder however, and a Bohs spokesperson said: “Bohemian FC wishes to inform supporters in Greece that we have been told by PAOK and Thessaloniki police to advise you, in the interests of your own safety, not to travel to tomorrow’s Europe Conference League qualifier between PAOK and Bohemians.

“While UEFA guidelines for European qualifiers do not allow away team ticket allocations at this present time, we had hoped that those who had purchased tickets directly from PAOK might be accommodated.

“This evening we have been informed by police that only people with Greek passports will be allowed to attend, and that no Irish passport holders will not be permitted entry.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“PAOK further informed us that any tickets purchased today by Bohemians fans will be refunded, but that no refunds will be given for tickets purchased tomorrow.

“The commitment to the team shown by our supporters has not gone unnoticed by the management and players. While this situation is out of our control, the club deeply regrets that no compromise could be found.

“In the interests of your own safety, we ask supporters to heed the advice not to travel to Toumba tomorrow.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie