Sub Timlin breaks Bohs' hearts with super late goal to snatch a point for Harps

Bohemian FC 2

Finn Harps 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHS SAW THEMSELVES threw away yet another valuable three points as 9-men Finn Harps secured a dramatic point with a last minute equalizer.

With a quarter of the season already done, Bohs thought they had earned just their third win of the season against 9-man Finn Harps thanks to goals from Dawson Devoy and Ali Coote, but a late, late Mark Timlin equalizer sent shockwaves around Dalymount Park.

There hadn’t been a foul of note, when out of the blue Eric McWoods completely lost his head, receiving a straight red card for lunging at Tyreke Wilson with just 10 minutes played.

Dawson Devoy and Tyreke Wilson had long range efforts saved, before in-form winger Liam Burt going agonizingly close from just inside the area.

Incredibly, just after Burt had thought he scored, Harps went straight down the other end and were awarded a penalty for a handball

Up stepped Filip Mihaljevic, who coolly slotted the ball past James Talbot to give his side the lead.

Having gotten their noses in front, the visitors were dealt a further massive blow losing skipper David Webster, who seemed to twist his knee awkwardly in the middle of the park, as the stretcher was called for.

Bohs' Ali Coote celebrates scoring. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Bohs penned the resilient Donegal side back for the remainder of a very frustrating half, as the natives grew restless seeing each attack collapse with a poor final ball time and time again, although Devoy had a volley which went inches wide just before the half time whistle.

As expected, Bohs came flying out of the traps in the second half and really should have gotten themselves back on level terms, but following a clever cut back, Junior scuffed his effort tamely wide.

As the pressure continued, Bohs got back on level terms when Junior was hauled down in the area following some clever footwork, and Devoy smashed home his second penalty in successive games.

Bohs sensed blood and just minutes later got themselves in front thanks to a wonderful strike from Ali Coote, powering home from the edge of the area.

Promise Omochere thought he had put the game to bed, only to see his low strike cannon back off the inside of the post with a quarter of an hour left, and Jordan Flores went close with an overhead attempt.

Despite ex-Shamrock Rovers man Ethan Boyle receiving his second yellow in injury time, there was still time for substitute Timlin to break Bohs hearts with a lovely finish to snatch a point at the death in the most dramatic circumstances.

Another quick turnaround for both sides following tonight’s energy sapping clash, as The Gypsies make a short trip up the road to Drumcondra to face Damien Duff’s Shelbourne with a fiery Dublin Derby on the cards on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, Ollie Horgan’s charges will be looking for some home comforts as they host Sligo Rovers

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Tyreke Wilson, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Ali Coote, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Kris Twardek, 72’), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt (Stephen Mallon, 89’), Max Murphy, Promise Omochere, Jordan Flores (Conor Levingston, 84’)

Subs not used: Jordan Doherty, JJ McKiernan, Ryan Cassidy, Sam Packham, Jamie Mullins, Tadgh Ryan

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley, Rob Slevin, David Webster (Conor Tourish, 29’ (Luke Rudden, 82’), Ryan Connolly (Yoyo Mahdy, 82’), Eric McWoods, Barry McNamee (Bastien Hery, 66’), Jose Carillo, Elie-Gael N’Zeyi, Ryan Rainey, Ethan Boyle, Filip Mihaljevic (Mark Timlin, 82’)

Subs not used: Regan Donelan, Erol Alkan, Nathan Logue, Gavin Mulreany Referee: Sean Grant