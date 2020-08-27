This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hungary heartbreak as Bohs crash out of Europa League qualifiers on penalties

Dan Casey and Kris Twardek missed the crucial spot kicks against Fehérvár.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 8:28 PM
55 minutes ago 2,233 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5188489
Bohs: disappointment on their European return.
Image: Alexsandar Djorovic/INPHO
Bohs: disappointment on their European return.
Bohs: disappointment on their European return.
Image: Alexsandar Djorovic/INPHO

Fehérvár 1-1 Bohemians

(Fehérvár win 4-2 on penalties after extra time)

BOHEMIANS’ EUROPEAN ADVENTURE ended in penalty heartbreak as Féhervár booked their place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Dan Casey and Kris Twardek both missed crucial spot kicks in the shootout after the sides couldn’t be separated following a tight and tense 120 minutes at the Sosto Arena.

Keith Ward had given Bohs the perfect start as they made their return to European football for the first time in eight years.

He opened the scoring following a fine pass from Twardek to put Bohs 1-0 up on 22 minutes.

But the visitors’ lead was shortlived as Rob Cornwall conceded a penalty which allowed Nemanja Nikolic to level things up on 37 minutes.

Bohs were dealt a blow when Cornwall was forced off injured with 19 minutes to play.

And goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness reacted excellently to deny Fehérvár with their best opportunity in the closing stages, getting down to make a smart stop from Evandro.

Ward very nearly broke the deadlock with his second goal following a mazy run in the first half of extra time.

The hosts had their chances too with Mate Patkai flashing a shot over McGuinness’s bar four minutes from time.

The Bohs stopper looked set to be the hero of the night when he saved Fehérvár’s first penalty from Armin Hodzic.

But after Danny Mandroiu and Conor Levingston both converted, Casey hit the butt of the post and Twardek fired wide to send Bohs crashing out.

