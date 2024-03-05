Bohemians and Palestinian women's teams to play friendly at Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS AND THE Palestinian Football Association have organised a friendly to take place in Dalymount Park to “commemorate Nakba and shed light on the human rights situation in occupied Palestine”.

Both parties have agreed to play friendly matches in Ireland and Palestine.

Bohemians women’s team will play against the Palestinian women’s team at Dalymount Park on 15 May in the first of these games.

“This match will mark the 76th anniversary of Nakba, with the intention to shed light on the human rights situation in occupied Palestine,” Bohemians said in a statement.

The club said funds raised through the match will be used to pay for the visit of the Palestinian football team and go towards humanitarian relief efforts in Palestine.

“Football has enormous power to be a force for good across the world,” said Daniel Lambert, Bohemians’ chief operating officer. “Dalymount Park will send out a very important message of solidarity from Ireland to the Palestinian people on 15 May.”

Ken Kiernan, Bohemian FC women’s team manager said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to play this fixture.

“It will be great for our group to play at such an occasion, in what should be a sold out Dalymount Park, and test ourselves against women from another part of the world.”