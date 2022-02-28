Mallon goal the difference as Bohs beat Pat's in Dublin Derby

Bohemians 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

STEPHEN MALLON’S goal shortly after the break proved the difference, as Bohemians overcame St Patrick’s Athletic to claim the bragging rights in tonight’s Dublin derby.

The former Sheffield United youngster’s clinical finish gave Keith Long’s side a lead they scarcely looked in danger of relinquishing.

For Tim Clancy, it was a second defeat on the bounce, but it was the manner of the performance rather than the result that will be of most concern, with high-profile off-season signing Eoin Doyle looking especially isolated and quiet on the night, while Bohs ‘keeper James Talbot had little to do for the duration of the 90.

It was just Bohemians’ second game of the season after their opener with Sligo was postponed due to bad weather.

They were coming off the back of a 2-2 draw with Dundalk on Friday.

Pat’s, meanwhile, had experienced a mixed start — their encouraging opening 3-0 win over Shelbourne was offset by Friday’s disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Sligo.

Bohs made just one change from the Dundalk match — Jordan Doherty, signed in the off-season from Tampa Bay Rowdies, came into the side in place of fellow recent signing, Jordan Flores, who dropped to the bench.

The Saints made three alterations from the Sligo defeat. Tom Grivosti and Tunde Owolabi were handed their first starts for the club, while Jason McClelland also came into the starting XI, with James Abankwah, Billy King and Darragh Burns making way.

After just three minutes, Pat’s had the ball in the net amid a swift counter-attack. Eoin Doyle squared it to namesake Mark, whose shot deflected into the path of Tunde Owolabi, and the former Finn Harps man finished coolly, but it was ruled out for offside.

In the sixth minute, Kris Twardek tested the goalkeeper with a powerful snapshot from a tight angle, but West Ham loanee Joseph Anang got down well to his right to parry it away for a corner.

Five minutes later, Twardek was at the heart of another attack, as his inviting cross from the left narrowly eluded everyone.

Shortly thereafter, a low Dawson Devoy attempt from distance was deflected narrowly wide, as the hosts continued to look the more threatening of the two teams.

The best opportunity of the contest up to that point arrived in the 21st minute. Anang could only parry Tyreke Wilson’s well-struck free-kick into the path of Grant Horton, but the defender’s diving header was cleared off the line by former Bohs player Anto Breslin, whose presence elicited a hostile response from the home crowd throughout.

Keith Long’s men went close again just after the half-hour mark. Ali Coote played it through to Promise Omochere, and the striker unselfishly squared it across goal for Mallon, but Anang did well to turn the attacker’s low finish away for a corner.

As half-time approached, Pat’s had a rare chance out of nothing after a sloppy ball out of the hosts’ defence was intercepted. Mark Doyle’s low cross caused danger, but Horton was well-positioned to turn the ball away for a corner.

Down the other end moments later, Anang had to be alert after Twardek’s cross threatened to creep in at the near post via a deflection.

It was Pat’s, therefore, who went in at the break feeling the more fortunate of the two teams to be level.

However, Bohs got the goal their superiority on the night deserved four minutes into the second half.

After some hesitant defending, former Ireland U21 international Mallon shrugged off the attentions of his marker before his powerful shot beat Anang and found the corner of the net.

Pat’s saw more of the ball after going behind but struggled to do much of note with it.

Clancy made two attacking changes, as Burns and King came on for Owolabi and McClelland, but they continued to look toothless.

Bohs also made a couple of changes, including Ireland underage international Ryan Cassidy, who was making his debut after signing on loan from Watford recently.

There was a long spell where chances were at a premium and there was no real rhythm to the game, with a raft of substitutions and stoppages disrupting proceedings.

Devoy briefly brought the crowd to their feet with a solo run across the area, but he could not find the target with his wayward finish.

Down the other end, Burns’ shot from inside the area required a last-ditch block as Pat’s threatened an equaliser they scarcely deserved.

Minutes later, the youngster went close again, as his low shot from the edge of the area went the wrong side of the post following a swift counter-attack.

There was still a palpable nervousness in the crowd towards the end, with one goal still the difference, but Bohs managed to see the game out with relative ease and claim a deserved three points.

Bohemians: 1. James Talbot 4. Rory Feely 18. James Finnerty 15. Grant Horton 3. Tyreke Wilson (captain) 10. Dawson Devoy 6. Jordan Doherty (Kelly 88) 7. Stephen Mallon (Flores 60) 8. Ali Coote (Cassidy 78) 23. Kris Twardek 20. Promise Omochere.

Subs: 25. Tadgh Ryan 5. Ciarán Kelly 12. Max Murphy 14. Conor Levingston 16. JJ McKiernan 17. Ryan Cassidy 19. Sam Packham 21. Jordan Flores 22. Jamie Mullins

St Pat’s: 1. Joseph Anang 2. Jack Scott (Abakwah 75) 19. Anto Breslin 5. Tom Grivosti 4. Joe Redmond 6. Jamie Lennon (O’Reilly 75) 8. Chris Forrester (captain) 45. Tunde Owolabi (Burns 55) 11. Jason McClelland (King 64) 14. Mark Doyle 9. Eoin Doyle.

Subs: 25. Josh Kelley 3. Ian Bermingham 15. Billy King 16. Adam O’Reilly 17. Darragh Burns 18. Ben McCormack 20. James Abankwah 22. Sam Curtis 34. Adam Murphy

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).