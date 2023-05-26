Stalemate with Shelbourne brings curtain down on month to forget for Bohemians

Bohemians 0

Shelbourne 0

David Sneyd reports from Dalymount Park

A MONTH THAT began with Bohemians top of the Premier Division ended here with a stalemate against north Dublin rivals Shelbourne.

Just five points from five games makes this a May to forget for Declan Devine’s side, while Shels will take their point and continue to strive for more in sixth place.

Bohs remain third, most certainly in the mix for Europe, and will be hoping the summer brings a renewed sense of purpose after the drift of the past four weeks.

One of the loudest cheers of the night came when Cork City’s 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers was annouced over the tannoy.

The three red cards for the Hoops during that chaotic night in Turner’s Cross is another indication this result with Damien Duff’s men may prove to be more valuable than it feels right now.

After a frenetic start, a bit of composure led to the first shot in anger on the quarter of an hour mark.

Bohs goalkeeper opted for a simple pass to his left from his six-yard box, rather than launch it towards lone frontman Jonathan Afolabi.

Stand-in skipper Jordan Flores, wearing the armband in place of the absent Keith Buckley, played a first-time, around-the-corner pass to take Shane Farrell out of the equation.

Declan McDaid then returned the favour as Flores embarked forward, setting midfielder Adam McDonnell down that same flank to cross.

The clearance from Luke Byrne fell to McDaid but his attempt from outside the box flashed wide across goal.

It was a move with purpose and adventure to give the home fans more encouragement than the usual derby bluster.

While Shels toiled once they reached the final third, Bohs seemed to have a bit more imagination.

Even if they also lacked that killer edge when it mattered in the box.

Afoloabi’s chance in the 40th minute was a prime example. As Ali Coote searched for an opening 18 yards out that just wasn’t there, James McManus took possession and quickly changed the flow of the attack, the teenager floating a lovely pass into space for Flores.

His touch on the run was superb, taking him past JR Wilson and into the area. The cross to the near post was met by Afolabi but the covering Byrne made a superb tackle.

The chance was gone, yet seconds later Coote almost made the breakthrough with a deadball.

Mark Coyle was robbed in possession by McDonnell in a central area 25 yards out, the Bohs pressure not letting up right until the interval.

The Shelbourne midfielder was shown a yellow card for pulling McDonnell back and a bigger punishment nearly followed when Coote’s free-kick cannoned off the top off the crossbar.

A similar pattern to the second half followed, Afolabi swivelling smartly in the box to create a half-yard of space to get a shot away. Shane Griffin was alert to the danger, though, and deflected it over.

Shels were somewhat stirred into action, Jack Moylan hitting the target with a tame effort just after.

They needed something more to provide an edge. The sight of Sean Boyd, last season’s top scorer, sitting on the bench having missed the first four months of the season following groin surgery would have enthuses the travelling support.

But it was Jad Hakiki whom Duff turned to first, introducing the creative 18-year-old for Coyle, before springing Boyd on the 70th-minute mark.

Then things livened up.

Coote was shown a yellow for reefing Hakiki back as he prepared to spring forward, the teenager shoving the Scot away and a melee ensuing. McDonnell was then cautioned for a late tackle on Moylan as tempers continued to rise with the points in the balance entering the final quarter of an hour.

Bohemians: Talbot; Benn (Horton 90 + 1), Nowak, Radkowski, Flores (capt); Twardek, McManus, McDonnell, Coote, McDaid (Clarke 84); Afolabi (Akintunde 56).

Shelbourne: Kearns; Wilson, Molloy, Byrne (capt), Griffin, Wilson (Ledwidge 70); Farrell (Caffrey HT), Coyle (Hakiki 57), Lunney, Smith (Boyd 70); Moylan (Robinson 89).

Referee: Damien McGrath.