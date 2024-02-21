Advertisement
Bohs sign striker from Japanese third tier

Polish footballer Filip Piszczek has joined on a multi-year contract.
1 hour ago

BOHEMIANS HAVE announced the signing of Polish footballer Filip Piszczek on a multi-year contract.

The 28-year-old has signed following a stint with Japanese third-tier side FC Imabari.

The deal is subject to international clearance, with Piszczek set to become Declan Devine’s eighth new addition since the end of last season.

The striker previously experienced several years playing in Polish football with clubs including Cracovia and Jagiellonia Białystok, while he also spent time on loan at Serie B club Trapani. 

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic have signed defender Kieran Freeman from Dundee United subject to international clearance.

The former Southampton youngster made 66 senior appearances during his time in Scotland.

The 23-year-old former Scottish underage international has spent the past few seasons playing for Dundee United in the top flight before their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season and also previously had two spells on loan at Peterhead in Scottish League One.

Author
Paul Fennessy
